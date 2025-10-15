Barrett-Jackson to sell 2005 Ford GT at 2026 Scottsdale Auction to benefit the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation

Barrett-Jackson is once again teaming up with NASCAR Cup Series Champion Ryan Blaney – this time to offer a 2005 Ford GT benefiting the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation during the 2026 Scottsdale Auction, January 17-25, at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Barrett-Jackson

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Barrett-Jackson is once again teaming up with NASCAR Cup Series Champion Ryan Blaney – this time to offer a 2005 Ford GT benefiting the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation during the 2026 Scottsdale Auction, January 17-25, at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Generously donated by a Ford and NASCAR enthusiast, the 2005 Ford GT was introduced today at WestWorld of Scottsdale during an online media preview with Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson, and Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. A special in-person presentation of the Ford GT with Craig Jackson, Steve Davis and Patty Aber, Managing Director of the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation, will be held Friday, October 17, at the Future Events display and will include a pre-recorded message from Ryan Blaney.

“We’re thrilled to work with Ryan and his team to sell the beautiful 2005 Ford GT in support of his family foundation,” said Jackson. “This is the second time we’ve teamed up with this great organization to raise awareness and resources for brain health. In 2020, we offered a custom 1974 Ford Bronco that sold for $650,000, with every dollar benefiting the Blaney Foundation. We’re gearing up for another sensational auction moment when Ryan joins us on the block in January to rev up our bidders and support his remarkable cause.”

The one-owner 2005 Ford GT, which was introduced today, is one of 776 finished in Mark IV Red for the 2005 model year. It is powered by a supercharged V8 rated with 550 horsepower and mated to a Ricardo 6-speed manual transmission. Originally purchased from a Ford dealer in Sparta, Wisconsin, options include painted racing stripes, red painted brake calipers, BBS forged wheels and a McIntosh stereo that complements the black interior. The GT has been stored in a climate-controlled garage since day one.

The donor was moved to contribute after learning about the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation’s mission in the brain health space. Having experienced the effects of Alzheimer’s in his own family, he chose to donate the Ford GT so the proceeds could directly support the foundation’s work, which includes funding programs that aid both individuals living with brain health challenges and the caregivers who support them.

“No one is better at using their platform to support important causes than Barrett-Jackson, and I’m thankful to Craig Jackson and his team for once again putting their support behind our foundation,” said Blaney. “To have a car as special as this Ford GT donated by someone from Ohio, where my family has its roots, makes this moment especially meaningful. I’m proud knowing the funds raised will directly support the work of our foundation to help families facing Alzheimer’s and other brain health challenges, as well as the caregivers who play such a vital role in their lives.”

Founded in 2018 by NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney and his family, the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 based in North Carolina. The foundation is dedicated to raising brain health awareness and resources to support people and families who are dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or concussion diagnosis.

“The Ryan Blaney Family Foundation is a wonderful organization doing incredible work for millions suffering from a terrible disease,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “Helping organizations like Ryan’s foundation is a big part of who we are at Barrett-Jackson. We’ve been blessed with a global stage that shines a light on so many worthwhile causes. I’m excited to watch this one-owner Ford GT cross the block and see our bidders open up their hearts and wallets in support of this great charity.”

Those interested in consigning their vehicles with confidence for the January 17-25, 2026, Scottsdale Auction are welcome to submit their application online. In addition, bidder registration is open, with three packages to choose from and upgrades for Muscle Lounge access. Throughout the nine-day Scottsdale Auction, children ages 12 and under enjoy complimentary admission with a paying adult. General admission tickets for students age 13 through college age are $10 and adult ticket prices start at $27.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company- Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson is a leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. Welcoming hundreds of thousands of attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson hosts live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach Florida; and Columbus, Ohio, where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable vehicles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Also based in Scottsdale, the Barrett-Jackson Collection Showroom offers a rotating selection of premium vehicles that meet the high standards for which the company is known. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.

