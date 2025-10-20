Barrett-Jackson wraps up 2025 season with over $40 million in sales in Scottsdale

Barrett-Jackson

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Barrett-Jackson crossed the 2025 collector car auction season finish line at full throttle with its Scottsdale Fall Auction, presented by Gila River Resorts & Casinos, Oct. 15-18 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The four-day automotive lifestyle event featured 643 collectible vehicles that sold for more than $38.8 million, with a 100% sell-through rate. In addition, 449 pieces of authentic automobilia sold for $1.4 million, bringing total auction sales to more than $40 million.

“We started an auction year in Scottsdale during January and finished here again with an unforgettable celebration of automotive craftsmanship, proving that the collector car market continues to be vibrant,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “We assembled a docket of rare, high-performance and historically significant collectible vehicles, and also hosted celebrity guests that included Hollywood legend William Shatner, making this year’s Scottsdale Fall Auction a tremendous way to finish the 2025 auction season.”

The top 10 vehicles sold during the 2025 Scottsdale Fall Auction were:

The four-day automotive lifestyle event boasted new guest amenities, including the Collectors Club hospitality pavilion hosted in an exclusive, elevated space just steps from the Staging Lanes, and the Barrett-Jackson Fan Zone presented by Hilton Grand Vacations. Guests also enjoyed Thrill Rides in the latest Dodge performance vehicles on the Barrett-Jackson Performance Track.

Celebrities who attended this year’s Scottsdale Fall Auction included William Shatner, who was on the block to help sell his 2011 Porsche Panamera Turbo, as well as professional skier Julian Carr, Boston Red Sox MLB player Jarren Duran, and Bill and Tom Kaulitz, members of German band Tokio Hotel and stars of the hit Netflix series “Kaulitz & Kaulitz.”

The Automobilia Auction included 449 items that sold for more than $1.4 million. The top automobilia pieces sold during the Scottsdale Fall Auction included:

Barrett-Jackson continued its charitable efforts with the sale of three vehicles, including a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro SS Pace Car that was donated by Chevrolet and sold for $150,000 to benefit the American Cancer Society. On Super Saturday, Barrett-Jackson continued its yearlong commitment to support Tunnel to Towers with the sale of the 1966 Harley-Davidson FLH Custom Motorcycle that sold for $145,000. Also crossing the block for charity was a 1988 Chevrolet Corvette 35th Anniversary Edition that sold for $110,000. The Corvette was immediately donated back and raised an additional $90,000, for a total of $200,000, with 100% of the hammer price benefiting the American Heart Association. The Corvette has been generously donated again to cross the block at a future auction to benefit the American Heart Association. To date, Barrett-Jackson has raised more than $164 million for charity.

“Our Fall Auction continued to set the standard in the collector car hobby,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “We brought together buyers, sellers and automotive enthusiasts for the ultimate collector car experience. We saw a massive amount of interest in cars from the 1940s to the 1960s, showcasing the diversity of the hobby. The high-quality vehicles continue to attract the attention of buyers, selling for top dollar. We’re also proud that Barrett-Jackson continues to use our platform to support our nation’s veterans, first responders and those suffering from illness. With the generous donations and gracious bidders, we were able to raise $495,000 to help so many deserving people.”

Barrett-Jackson is now accepting consignments for the 2026 Scottsdale Auction. Those interested in being part of the auction may consign their collector vehicle here. Those interested in registering to bid may do so here. The 2026 Scottsdale Auction will be held January 17-25 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. General admission and VIP Experiences for the January 2026 Scottsdale Auction are now available for purchase.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company -Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson is a leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. Welcoming hundreds of thousands of attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson hosts live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach Florida; and Columbus, Ohio, where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable vehicles cross the block in front of a global audience.

