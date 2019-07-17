Huge MN Barn Find Going to Auction!

The James Graham Collection - August 9-10, 2019

Everyone dreams of finding a collector car “barn find”. VanDerBrink Auctions, LLC got a phone call to check out a huge MN “collector car barn find” this past winter. With a referral from the undertaker, the executors called me to come and take a look at their uncle’s cars. I have worked with many huge barn finds in the past. When I arrived at the farm, I found buildings full of old cars and trucks covered in dust from sitting for over 40 years waiting to be restored. It was amazing. The collection of over 200 vehicles has 75 convertibles, many Cadillacs, pickups, and much more. In the collection there are survivors, restored vehicles and even James’ high school 1934 hot rod. His brother told me about how they crafted the car by chopping up a ‘34 5-window coupe and how they modified it for his high school ride. It still appears like it was back in the day.

James Graham grew more than corn and wheat on his large farming operation in Minnesota. He grew a cash crop of collector cars and trucks. At one time James Graham was told to invest in old vehicles and antique tractors. He took that advice and bought his collection from all over the Midwest tucking them away in his sheds. Over 110 cars and trucks were tucked inside with more residing outside of the sheds on the farm. Staying near and dear to his farming roots, he collected John Deere Antique tractors as well with over 40 in the collection.

The family has been working with VanDerBrink Auctions to ready the collection, which is going to auction on August 9th and 10th, 2019 on the farm outside of Wheaton, MN. On Friday the 9th of August the auction will include the antique tractors, farm equipment, and Jim Beam Decanters, toys and more.

A point of interest… James loved convertibles. This amazing collection has 75 convertibles up for sale, including his coveted 1959 Cadillac convertible along with many more Cadillac convertibles. GM vehicles make up a lion’s share of the collection. Included in the sale is a hard to find 1959 Impala convertible as well as numerous GM cars and trucks. His favorite was a 1957 Chevrolet Cameo pickup that won many trophies.

The sale will offer up everything from Model T’s, A’s to a hard to find 1959 El Camino, Pontiac, Oldsmobile, Studebaker, Buick, Cadillac, and more. There is also a unique piece for sale, a 1953 Pontiac Ambulance that was used in local service.

If anyone is looking for a collector car or truck, you won’t want to miss this auction. There is something for every taste. It’s an amazing barn find. The auction will be held on the farm 12 miles west of Wheaton, MN and also with online bidding. A complete catalog, pictures, and more amazing auctions are available on the website at www.vanderbrinkauctions.com.

Over 220 collector vehicles will be sold on Saturday, August 10th, 2019 starting at 9am.