Wisconsin’s New Alliance

Wisconsin Speciality Vehicle Alliance to represent hobby

BY John Gunnell

Bob Doremire of the Wisconsin Specialty Vehicle Alliance (WSVA) spoke to approximately 150 car hobbyists during a presentation at Greg’s Speed Shop in Waupaca, Wis., on Oct. 17. Doremire said that the WSVA is a new 501(c)4 organization formed to represent hot rodders and car collectors in the Badger State.

Doremire said that this group has been established to lobby against some issues that hot rodders have been encountering with the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP).

“You all heard about the guy who got pulled over in a ’32 Ford with no fenders,” Doremire stated. “A lot of supporters went to court and the District Attorney and the Judge thought the turnout was impressive. Then, State Senator Kapenga got all the tickets dropped, but WSP said it had the right to inspect the car and pulled the owner’s registration.”

The WSVA feels that part of the problem is that the politicians and law enforcement personnel who formulated Wisconsin’s Trans 305 vehicle equipment requirements legislation in the late ’90s are now retired and a new generation of officials are giving the laws different interpretations than those originally intended.

“They didn’t pull the ’32 over because it was a glass (fiberglass-bodied) car; they pulled it over because it had no fenders, no hood and loud exhausts,” Doremire said. “Then, they found out it was a glass car, which to them is a replica, and then they said the owner had to have this and that to make it conform to their interpretation of the replica rules.”

Doremire pointed out that there are a lot of car clubs in Wisconsin, but not a lot of organizations that fight for hobbyists’ rights. “We are now working in Madison,” he said. “We were told that 30 legislators have been contacted by our supporters in the state. We’re incorporated as a non-profit and we want to help hobbyists stick together so we can continue to enjoy our cars.” He added that WSVA won’t be doing car shows or corn roasts, but would like to do a once-a-year mass ride to the state capital in Madison to emphasize the number and the voting power of car enthusiasts in Wisconsin.

Doremire explained that enthusiasts joining the all-volunteer organization will receive a poster, a window sticker and a pre-printed form to use in contacting their state representatives. WSVA can be joined through its online Facebook page. (Simply search “Wisconsin Specialty Vehicle Alliance” on Facebook.)