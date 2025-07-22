Bonhams|Cars offering up impressive Vic Edelbrock Jr. collection

Vic Edelbrock Jr.’s Car Collection

Carmel, CA – This August, Bonhams|Cars will present a remarkable selection of vehicles from the personal collection of the late Vic Edelbrock Jr. (1936-2017), the legendary performance parts pioneer and longtime head of the Edelbrock Corporation. As one of the most iconic names in American car culture, Edelbrock assembled a collection of exceptional road and race cars—primarily American—that reflect his passion for performance and innovation, all of which will be offered without reserve at The Quail Auction during Monterey Car Week on August 15.

Vic Edelbrock Jr. (1936–2017) assumed leadership of Edelbrock Corporation following the passing of his father, Vic Edelbrock Sr., and served as president and CEO for several decades. Under his visionary leadership, the company grew from a family business into a multi-million-dollar enterprise and one of the most recognized names in the automotive performance industry. Vic Jr. not only expanded Edelbrock’s product line to include innovative, high-quality performance parts but also cemented its legacy in the world of motor racing, hot rodding an American car culture.

“We are proud to present the remarkable collection of Vic Edelbrock Jr., one of the most revered figures in the automotive world. Renowned not only for his pioneering leadership at Edelbrock, but also for his deep-rooted passion for cars and motorsport, Vic’s legacy is vividly reflected in this collection, which we are excited to offer to the public in our upcoming marquee sale,” commented Louis Frankel, Bonhams|Cars Specialist based in Los Angeles.

1968 Chevrolet Camaro Trans Am – Ex Smokey Yunick, Ex Don Yenko (the mysterious No. 13 car) Bonhams|Cars

Of the seven cars to be offered at the upcoming Quail Auction, a standout is the legendary 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Trans Am – Ex Smokey Yunick, Ex Don Yenko (the mysterious No. 13 car). Purchased by Vic Edelbrock in 1993, this iconic vehicle is considered one of the most infamous Trans Am racing cars of all time. Throughout its lifespan, the 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Trans Am boasts a provenance of exceptional ownership, including American racing legends Smokey Yunick and Don Yenko and has been driven by some of the greatest names in motorsport, such as Mark Donohue, Bruce McLaren, Lloyd Ruby, and Al and Bobby Unser.

The Ex Shelly Wahsburn, Bob Bondurant 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray “Z06”. 1932 Ford Original Roadster Duplicate by Roy Brizio Bonhams|Cars

Other highlights in the collection include The Ex Shelly Wahsburn, Bob Bondurant 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray “Z06.” This historically significant Corvette was Vic Edelbrock Jr.’s very first race car. Also set to appear at the upcoming Quail Auction is a 1932 Ford Original Roadster Duplicate by Roy Brizio. This striking example was built by Vic Edelbrock Jr. in collaboration with renowned hot rod builder Roy Brizio, conceived as a faithful tribute to Vic Edelbrock Sr’s original roadster that played a pivotal role in American hot rod history.

Completing Edelbrock’s remarkable collection are the following highlights:

A 1955 Ford Thunderbird. Desirable first year production example complete with original hard top. Bought by Vic Edelbrock Jr as it was an identical specifications to his father’s 1955 Ford Thunderbird that he purchased new in 1955. without reserve

A 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Custom by Posie. Built by Posie for Vic Edelbrock Jr at a reported cost in excess of $400,000. Featured on the cover of Hot Rod magazine in 2001. without reserve

A 1932 Ford “Hi-Boy” Roadster by Roy Brizio. Built by Roy Brizio in conjunction with Edelbrock for Vic Edelbrock Jr to Vic’s exacting specification. without reserve

A 1973 Mercedes-Benz 450 SEL- Single Edelbrock Family ownership from new. Delivered new to Katie Edelbrock Higgins. Wife of Vic Edelbrock Sr, mother of Vic Edelbrock Jr. Remained in the Edelbrock family since new. Just over 87k miles from new. without reserve

