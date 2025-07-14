Bonhams|Cars put it in high gear at Goodwood Festival of Speed Sale

Bonhams|Cars Goodwood Festival of Speed Sale. Bonhams|Cars

Chichester, UK – Bonhams|Cars delivered another remarkable sale at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed Sale today (July 11th), solidifying its position as a leader in the UK auction market. The sale delivered an impressive £10.2 million in total sales, achieving an 80% sell-through rate across collector cars and automobilia, and set multiple world records along the way. The sale was highlighted by top results for modern cars, such as the AMG ONE, a world record for a Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Coupé, and the highest price paid at a UK auction for a vehicle registration number at £608,600 from the famed Jack Barclay Collection.

The AMG One took top honors at a sale price of £2,456,600. Bonhams|Cars

The star of the sale was undoubtedly the awe-inspiring AMG ONE, which achieved an outstanding £2,456,600. Boasting Formula 1 hybrid powertrain technology and a road-ready design, this modern marvel is powered by a 1.6-litre V6 turbo hybrid engine derived directly from Mercedes-AMG's F1 program. Delivering an astonishing 1,063 horsepower and a top speed exceeding 219 mph, this example was presented in pristine delivery-mile condition and is one of fewer than a dozen UK-registered models.

2007 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Coupe Bonhams|Cars

Another standout moment came with the sale of a 2007 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Coupé, which achieved a world record-breaking £1,527,000. Originally estimated at £500,000–800,000 and offered without reserve, this extraordinary result makes it the most valuable Veyron 16.4 Coupé ever sold at auction.

1992 Mazda RX-7 FD Veilside Fortune Coupé Bonhams|Cars

One of the most thrilling moments of the sale came with the 1992 Mazda RX-7 FD Veilside Fortune Coupé, which captivated the crowd as it soared past its £250,000–£350,000 estimate. Featured prominently in the blockbuster film The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, this iconic car, recognized as one of the most legendary movie vehicles ever created, achieved an astonishing £911,000 after a three-way bidding battle.

Adding to the excitement, The Jack Barclay Collection of automobilia proved to be a major highlight of the sale. This collection, deeply rooted in Britain’s automotive legacy, featured a selection of significant automobilia and the registration number JB 1, famously associated with the legendary dealer and former racing driver Jack Barclay. Accompanied by period photographs showcasing its use on Rolls-Royce and Bentley models, the iconic registration number exceeded all expectations, achieving £608,600 – more than double its estimate of £200,000 – 300,000 – and marking the highest paid at auction in the UK for a vehicle registration number.

About Bonhams|Cars - Bonhams|Cars uniquely offers a choice of live, online and private platforms for buying and selling collector cars—platforms characterized by levels of trust, reliability, and transparency born of over three decades of experience as the premier automotive auction house. Through prestigious live auctions around the world, 24/7 online auctions, and our Private Sales service, Bonhams|Cars makes it simple for buyers and sellers to find the platform that best meets their needs.

Bonhams|Cars hosts 17 live auctions annually, participates in all the significant concours around the world, and presents unique selling opportunities at international events such as the FORMULA 1® CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, Goodwood Motorsport Events in the UK, The Quail on the Monterey Peninsula in California, and The Zoute Concours d'Elégance in Belgium. At Bonhams|Cars Online, we provide our clients with fast, expert, accurate and agile single-car auctions, 24/7. With dedicated motoring departments in London, Paris, Los Angeles, New York, Brussels and beyond, Bonhams|Cars has a world-class team with expertise in all divisions, from vintage cars to racing motorsport and automobilia to motorcycles.

For more information, please visit BonhamsCars.com.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.