Bonhams|Cars Quail Auction hits it out of the park with $44.7 million in sales

Carmel, CA – The Bonhams|Cars Quail Auction during Monterey Car Week delivered a grand total of $44.7 million and achieved an impressive 96% sell-through rate. The line-up of 109 lots, which included the exciting no-reserve Future Classics collection of 24 supercars, a collection from legendary Vic Edelbrock Jr., and a variety of timeless classics, attracted over 700 attendees to the bidding floor, where many lots were fought for in the room.

“Today was truly an unforgettable auction and a highlight of Monterey Car Week,” commented Eric Minoff, Head of Sale and Head of Department for Bonhams|Cars, US. “The auction room was beyond packed, with competitive bidding and an electric atmosphere that reflected the excitement for these remarkable cars. The outstanding results are a testament to the quality of the vehicles on offer and the passion of the collectors who attended.”

Drawing massive crowds was the rare opportunity to acquire a no-reserve collection of modern masterpieces. The collection of 24 modern machines featured some of the most exclusive and sought-after vehicles of the modern era, including limited-edition, low-mileage hypercars, many of which were being publicly offered for the first time. Biding on the collection was mostly in the room, with attendees of The Quail event turning up to bid en masse.

2020 Bugatti Divo that sold for $8.6 million Bonhams|Cars

At the center of the excitement was the 2020 Bugatti Divo, which ignited a fierce bidding war and ultimately sold for $8.6 million, making it one of the standout sales of the day and a world-record at auction. With fewer than 800 miles on the odometer, this exceptional hypercar represented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for collectors. The Divo, a former star of the Petersen Museum’s celebrated exhibition “Hypercars: The Allure of the Extreme”, embodies the pinnacle of modern automotive design and performance, further fueling its allure among bidders.

Other highlights included a 2021 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, which achieved $3.96 million, and a 2023 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport, which sold for $4.46 million. The collection also featured the cutting-edge 2022 Apollo Intensa Emozione “Ocean Dragon”, achieving an auction world-record of $3.4 million and the breathtaking 2017 Pagani Huayra Roadster, with just over 800 miles on the clock, commanded $3.3 million.

Sale: The Quail Auction

Location: Carmel, CA

Date: August 15, 2025

