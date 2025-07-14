Broad Arrow inaugural Las Vegas auction in conjunction with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas

Courtesy of Concours at Wynn Las Vegas

GROSSE POINTE, Michigan – Broad Arrow Auctions adds to its growing fall auction calendar with the announcement of The Las Vegas Auction—held in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas. Occurring on Friday, October 31, 2025, Broad Arrow's Las Vegas Auction will feature approximately 70 highly desirable collector cars and is expected to be a cornerstone event of the weekend. Returning for a fourth consecutive year, Concours at Wynn Las Vegas will feature an expanded showcase of more than 250 unique automobiles within four judged and non-judged pillars on the greens of Wynn Golf Club. Events start on October 31 and run through November 2, 2025.

Courtesy of Concours at Wynn Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Auction will be one of three live auctions—in addition to Belgium and Switzerland—conducted by Broad Arrow throughout October/November and highlights the company’s strategic global growth in Europe and continued expansion in the United States. The company will host its first-ever auction in Belgium, the Zoute Concours Auction, as part of Zoute Grand Prix Car Week on October 10, closely followed by the Zürich Auction on November 1 at the prestigious Dolder Grand Hotel in partnership with Auto Zürich, the international motoring show.

Courtesy of Concours at Wynn Las Vegas

Additional information on The Las Vegas Auction is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Further information on Concours at Wynn Las Vegas can be found at lasvegasconcours.com. Initial consignments for the auction will be announced shortly, and collectors interested in consigning to or attending the auction are invited to speak with a Broad Arrow car specialist about this exciting debut on the international collector car calendar.

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is a leading global collector car auction house. Founded in 2021 by highly experienced industry veterans, Broad Arrow offers exceptional quality cars to collectors and enthusiasts around the world. As the fastest growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow’s flagship annual events include The Monterey Jet Center Auction, in conjunction with Motorlux in California, The Amelia Auction, as the official auction of The Amelia (Concours d’Elegance) in Florida, and The Porsche Auction, in conjunction with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt in California. Broad Arrow expanded its global footprint in 2023, with renowned car specialists joining the team in the UK and Europe. Broad Arrow launched its first auction in Europe in May 2025 as the new official auction house of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy in partnership with BMW AG. Broad Arrow now expands its global auction footprint with three new auctions in 2025 to be held during Zoute Grand Prix in Belgium, Auto Zürich in Switzerland, and Concours at Wynn Las Vegas in the United States. Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com.

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2025 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas have two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 196,000 square feet of casino space, 22 signature dining experiences, 10 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 174,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.

