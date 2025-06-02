Broad Arrow sets sights on Europe with upcoming Zoute Concours auction in Belgium

A selection of significant collector cars on display at the Zoute Concours d’Élégance 2023 on the grounds of the Royal Zoute Golf Club. Please note that Broad Arrow will hold its inaugural Zoute Concours Auction on the Approach Golf, which is closer to the Zoute Grand Prix pavilion on the beach in Knokke-Heist Courtesy of Zoute Grand Prix

London, England – Broad Arrow Auctions announced the addition of a new event on its global auction calendar—The Zoute Concours Auction, held in collaboration with Zoute Grand Prix Car Week (October 8-12, 2025) in Belgium. Set for Friday, October 10th on the grounds of the beautiful Approach Golf in Knokke-Heist, a stone’s throw from the beach, the single-day auction will present approximately 70 exceptional collector cars across a wide variety of categories, marques, and price points.

Gregory Tuytens, Head of Consignments in Belgium & The Netherlands for Broad Arrow adds: “I’ve personally enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Zoute Grand Prix, an event beloved by European collectors and enthusiasts alike. The exclusivity of the event and the genuine passion for motoring exhibited throughout the week make Zoute a fantastic next step in expanding Broad Arrow’s European presence. The festival draws important collectors from around the world, and we’re excited to curate an exceptional selection of collector cars for auction to suit their tastes and enhance the incredible cars that descend on Belgium for the Zoute Grand Prix Car Week in October.”

Zoute Grand Prix Car Week, a staple on the European and international motoring calendar, is a five-day festival that blends exceptional automobiles, avant-garde art, and a luxury lifestyle, promising a truly unforgettable celebration in beautiful Knokke-Heist. Broad Arrow’s Zoute Concours Auction will be held in conjunction with the return of the prestigious Zoute Concours d’Élégance by ING Private Banking on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 October. The auction is expected to offer approximately 70 highly curated cars, alongside an impressive display of automotive elegance at the Zoute Concours d’Élégance by ING Private Banking.

Koen Van Hout, CEO, Zoute Grand Prix adds: "We are very proud to announce our partnership with Broad Arrow, a second international auction house, during the Zoute Grand Prix Car Week, a natural and exciting collaboration between two ambitious companies united by a shared vision of the future, a passion for excellence, and the drive to expand our global reach. This is a partnership that will strengthen the international character of our event and take the Zoute Grand Prix Car Week to new heights."

The announcement of the Zoute Concours Auction follows Broad Arrow’s European auction debut as BMW AG’s official auction partner of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. Held on May 24-25 at the stunning Villa Erba, the inaugural auction was a resounding success, totalling €31,2 million in sales with 78 percent of all lots sold. The vibrant auction saw several standout individual sales, including a new auction record for the top-selling 1948 Ferrari 166 Spyder Corsa at €7.543.750.

Additional information on the Zoute Concours Auction is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Early consignments will be announced in the coming weeks. Collectors interested in consigning to or attending the auction are invited to speak with a Broad Arrow car specialist about this exciting new sale.

About Broad Arrow Auctions - Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is a leading global collector car auction house. Founded in 2021 by highly experienced industry veterans, Broad Arrow offers exceptional quality cars to collectors and enthusiasts around the world. As the fastest growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow’s flagship annual events include The Monterey Jet Center Auction, in conjunction with Motorlux in California, The Amelia Auction, as the official auction of The Amelia (Concours d’Elegance) in Florida, and The Porsche Auction, in conjunction with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt in California. Broad Arrow expanded its global footprint in 2023, with renowned car specialists joining the team in the UK and Europe. Broad Arrow launched its first auction in Europe in May 2025 as the new official auction house of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy in partnership with BMW AG. Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com.

