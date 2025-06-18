California Automotive Education Program secures grants to expand training

Los Angeles, California - Acceler8 – the independent non-profit Automotive Education Program founded by Law Enforcement veterans to help at-risk kids – was accepted by the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) to receive funds through the California Community Reinvestment Grants (CalCRG) program.

Highly regarded as a valuable resource for communities that have faced long-standing barriers to opportunity, the CalCRG award will allow Acceler8 to expand its structured programs aimed at providing underserved youth with hands-on automotive education, mentorship, and career pathways. The Acceler8 programs are designed to bridge the gap for at-risk youth, particularly those faced with potential economic hardship or involvement in the juvenile justice system.

Acceler8

As a direct result of the funding, Acceler8 aims to assist up to 420 youth over three years by offering two 16-week courses per year. Each course will enroll 20-30 students and focus on preparing participants for ASE Certification in Basic Mechanics through theoretical instruction and hands-on automotive training.

Each course is designed to equip students with foundational knowledge in auto repair, parts installation, and maintenance. Students will learn techniques ranging from basic tune-ups, tire rotations, and oil changes to advanced skills like computer diagnostics and installing or repairing critical systems such as engines and transmissions. Upon completion, students will be introduced to potential job placements, vocational training, and apprenticeships in the automotive industry.

Additionally, Acceler8 will provide four-week workshops on a quarterly basis, serving 20 students per session. These preliminary courses will introduce participants to the automotive industry through lessons, hands-on experience, and field trips to professional facilities. Guest speakers, including automotive professionals and business owners, will engage with students to inspire them towards automotive careers and hopefully lead to further education and training.

“We’re honored and delighted to receive support from the State of California for our mission to provide youth with career opportunities in the automotive industry. Through this investment, our students will undoubtedly recognize the state stands firmly behind them on their journey to adulthood and gainful employment,” said Charles Woodruff, co-founder and CEO at Acceler8 Education Program.

To date, Acceler8 has provided vocational training for more than 100 youth within the Los Angeles region, building a dedicated curriculum and experienced team of tutors and volunteers. Furthermore, its community outreach program has achieved even greater reach, particularly in association with the Formula DRIFT motorsports series.

Acceler8

As a foundational partner in the Formula DRIFT Driven Experience, Acceler8 has introduced more than 3000 youth from across the country to the sport over the course of four years. The aim has always been to provide young people with a window into the exciting possibilities of a career in the automotive sector with the ongoing help and support of the FD organizing body, teams and drivers, who have donated their time and expertise to inspire the kids.

Thanks to the tireless efforts and dedication of its staff and volunteers, Acceler8 has been able to create a solid foundation and a proven track record for student training. And thanks to the CalCRG program, Acceler8 will be able to positively expand the value and benefits of its programs as it enters the next phase in its growth, which will also see a new Acceler8 facility open in the Arts District of downtown Los Angeles later this summer.

GET INVOLVED

The Accelerate Education Group (Acceler8) is an independent non-profit organization supported by the Los Angeles Police Protective League. It is committed to providing substantive alternatives to crime and substance abuse that will change lives and help build future leaders in Los Angeles County.

In addition to recommending students to the program, we invite the Greater Los Angeles community and automotive enthusiasts to get involved with Acceler8. As a nonprofit organization, it is funded by donations and sponsorships from the community. All funds raised go directly to the Acceler8 program and help to provide each student a chance to enter the automotive industry by gaining the skills needed to advance their potential while being mentored by leaders within the community. Furthermore, Acceler8 welcomes qualified volunteers to join the program to impart their knowledge and life skills either mentoring the students or providing their expertise. Please visit acceler8education.org to learn more about the Acceler8 program, to enroll a student, volunteer for the program, or to donate.

ABOUT ACCELER8 - Accelerate Education Group (Acceler8) is an independent non-profit organization supported by the Los Angeles Police Protective League. It is committed to providing substantive alternatives to crime and substance abuse that will change lives and help build future leaders in Los Angeles County. It does this by providing a curriculum designed to help enhance knowledge within the automotive field, as well as mentoring, life skills, job skills and hands-on experience. Please visit acceler8education.org to learn more about the Acceler8 program, to enroll a student, volunteer for the program, or to donate.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.