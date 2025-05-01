Chattanooga Motorcar Festival postponed until fall 2026

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. –The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival organizers have announced that the 2025 Festival will be postponed until 2026, due to continuing restructuring and expansion of the Chattanooga community, and the Festival’s ongoing re-evaluation of the dynamic family-friendly activities it can offer.

The Festival's inaugural event was held in 2019 and has grown to include on-track competition, concerts, outstanding displays of significant automobiles, and a world-class Concours d’Elegance attracting entries from around the country.

“We are proud of what we have accomplished in just six short years,” said event founder Byron DeFoor. “We’ve been able to raise funds for a number of local charities, including the NeuroScience Innovation Foundation (https://neurofdn.com/). At the same time, the Festival has helped bring awareness to the diversity, beauty and style that this city has to offer.

“As we regroup as an organization and work closely with the city of Chattanooga as it continues to expand, we thank all our sponsors, car collectors, volunteers, judges and the Chattanooga community for all their support since the beginning.

“We look forward to seeing you and working with you again in 2026, at an even better and bigger event.”

About Chattanooga Motorcar Festival:

Proceeds from the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival support neuroscience research through Fifty Plus Foundation, Inc. Approaching 13 years of supporting Alzheimer’s and neuroscience research, Fifty Plus Foundation created the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival to bring both local and global support to back research that is already making a difference in saving lives.

About the NeuroScience Innovation Foundation:

The NeuroScience Innovation Foundation launched in August 2020 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Foundation Mission Statement is to support high-impact research initiatives using Foundation personnel and Foundation-supported lab facilities; and by contracting bespoke research from major institutions within the neuroscience domain. Current priority areas of interest are stroke and Alzheimer’s Disease. In addition to a research Mission, the Foundation supports professional medical education and lecture programs by outstanding research scientists and clinicians. Additional grants are designated to purchase state-of-the-art medical equipment at key neurology hospital facilities. The NeuroScience Innovation Foundation is a private operating, tax-exempt 501 [c] 3 charity incorporated in the state of Tennessee. https://neurofdn.com.

