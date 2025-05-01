EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
FREE DIGITAL ISSUE
Reader Wheels!Submit your car
Old CarsOld TrucksReader WheelsNewsFeaturesBlogsResourcesPodcastShopPrice Guide

Chattanooga Motorcar Festival postponed until fall 2026

The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival organizers have announced that the 2025 Festival will be postponed until 2026, due to continuing restructuring and expansion of the Chattanooga community.

Old Cars Weekly

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. –The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival organizers have announced that the 2025 Festival will be postponed until 2026, due to continuing restructuring and expansion of the Chattanooga community, and the Festival’s ongoing re-evaluation of the dynamic family-friendly activities it can offer.

The Festival's inaugural event was held in 2019 and has grown to include on-track competition, concerts, outstanding displays of significant automobiles, and a world-class Concours d’Elegance attracting entries from around the country.

“We are proud of what we have accomplished in just six short years,” said event founder Byron DeFoor. “We’ve been able to raise funds for a number of local charities, including the NeuroScience Innovation Foundation (https://neurofdn.com/). At the same time, the Festival has helped bring awareness to the diversity, beauty and style that this city has to offer.

“As we regroup as an organization and work closely with the city of Chattanooga as it continues to expand, we thank all our sponsors, car collectors, volunteers, judges and the Chattanooga community for all their support since the beginning.

“We look forward to seeing you and working with you again in 2026, at an even better and bigger event.”

About Chattanooga Motorcar Festival:

Proceeds from the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival support neuroscience research through Fifty Plus Foundation, Inc. Approaching 13 years of supporting Alzheimer’s and neuroscience research, Fifty Plus Foundation created the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival to bring both local and global support to back research that is already making a difference in saving lives.

About the NeuroScience Innovation Foundation:

The NeuroScience Innovation Foundation launched in August 2020 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Foundation Mission Statement is to support high-impact research initiatives using Foundation personnel and Foundation-supported lab facilities; and by contracting bespoke research from major institutions within the neuroscience domain. Current priority areas of interest are stroke and Alzheimer’s Disease. In addition to a research Mission, the Foundation supports professional medical education and lecture programs by outstanding research scientists and clinicians. Additional grants are designated to purchase state-of-the-art medical equipment at key neurology hospital facilities. The NeuroScience Innovation Foundation is a private operating, tax-exempt 501 [c] 3 charity incorporated in the state of Tennessee.  https://neurofdn.com.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.

Chattanooga Motorcar FestivalNeuroScience Innovation Foundation
Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
Related Stories
The Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction tops $5 million in sales
Old Car NewsThe Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction tops $5 million in salesOld Cars Weekly
Unser & Herzog galleries open at The Museum of American Speed
Old Car NewsUnser & Herzog galleries open at The Museum of American SpeedOld Cars Weekly
A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ May 15, 2025, issue!
Old Car NewsA sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ May 15, 2025, issue!Old Cars Weekly
Best in Show in 2024 went to this 1935 S.S. Ltd. SS1, owned by Eduardo Zavala
Old Car News2025 Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance postponed until 2026 at new venueOld Cars Weekly
Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction Powers Up Enthusiasm for the Collector Car Hobby with 100% Sell-Through, Bringing in More Than $40 Million in Total Auction Sales; Hosts Jerome Bettis, Frank Siller
Old Car NewsBarrett-Jackson bats a thousand at Palm Beach Auction with 100% sell-throughOld Cars Weekly
The Orange Collection
Old Car NewsOrange is the color: The Orange Collection – no reserve sports cars offered at Bonhams|Cars’ Miami Formula 1 saleOld Cars Weekly

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsContact Active Interest MediaContact Old CarsAdvertiseSubmit Your Car to Reader WheelsSubscription QuestionsGift SubscriptionsMilitary TraderAntique TraderFREE eNewsletterPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;