Check out Old Cars Cover Cars In Person!

Remember reading in Old Cars about actor David Sullivan’s R-Code 1968 Ford Torino GT? How about the Stahl Collection’s Duesenberg-powered 1935 Auburn Speedster? The Petty 1964 Plymouth Belvedere NASCAR stock car? Here’s a list of places that you can see them in person in the coming weeks!

Freeze Frame Image LLC

David Sullivan R-Code 1968 Ford Torino GT

JUNE 26-28 — DAYTON, OH: On display at the Fairlane Club of America’s national meet in Dayton, Ohio, from June 26-28. Learn more about the meet and the many additional Ford Fairlanes, Torinos and the like to be displayed there by clicking here: https://fca.clubexpress.com/content.aspx?page_id=4002&club_id=363066&item_id=2346150

JUNE 30-JULY 4 — AUBURN, IND.: On display at NATMUS in Auburn, Ind., from June 30 to July 4. On July 4, David Sullivan will be signing autographs at NATMUS from 2-4 pm, then will complete his first drive in the car with FCA Head Judge Marty Burke, who handles the Torino, from NATMUS to a cruise-in at the Auburn town square at 5pm. He’ll be signing posters from 6-8 pm at the NATMUS/DeKalb County booth in downtown Auburn after he completes the drive from NATMUS.

JULY 5 — WATERLOO, IND.: On display at the Antique Automobile Club of America’s (AACA) Central Spring Nationals meet at DeKalb High School in Waterloo, Ind., on Saturday, July 5. Hundreds of other cars will also be on display as part of the AACA judged meet. Learn more by clicking here: https://aaca.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/2025_Auburn_Central_Spring.pdf

Freeze Frame Image LLC

Freeze Frame Image LLC

Duesenberg-powered Auburn Speedster and Petty 1964 Plymouth Belvedere

The Duesenberg-powered 1935 Auburn Speedster owned by the Stahls Motors & Music Experience and Boris Bonutti’s Richard Petty 1964 Plymouth Belvedere will be displayed together.