Chrysler Nationals to parade into downtown Carlisle on July 12

Carlsile Events

Carlisle, PA - The Carlisle Chrysler Nationals car show has been a summer tradition in Carlisle since 1991. Meanwhile, the Downtown Carlisle Association (DCA) has supported community car parades since that same year. As part of this year’s Chrysler Nationals showcase (July 11–13) at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds, two longtime staples are coming together for the first time ever.

Carlisle Events, in partnership with the DCA, announced that on Saturday, July 12, show cars will cruise into downtown Carlisle for the inaugural Chrysler Parade. In addition to the DCA, the parade is being supported by the Walter P. Chrysler Club, whose members will be attending in droves to celebrate their namesake brand. Chrysler is marking 100 years with a grand display of cars, memorabilia, non-automotive machines (including a Sherman tank), and special guests—most notably Frank Rhodes, great-grandson of Walter P. Chrysler himself.

The parade kicks off at 7 PM, departing from the Carlisle Expo Center. The route will follow a format similar to other DCA events: cars will cruise along North Pitt Street to the intersection of Pitt and West High Street, turn left onto High Street, travel through the town square, and continue on to East High and Bedford Street. At that point—in true parade form and unlike the DCA’s “Park and Party” events in June and August—the parade will disperse. While vehicles won’t park downtown, it’s still a great opportunity for Chrysler guests to enjoy Carlisle’s restaurants, shops, and local attractions.

“I get asked all the time when the Chrysler show is going to get a parade,” said event manager Ed Buczeskie. “I can finally answer with, ‘Now!’ This has been a long time coming, and this is finally our year,” continued Buczeskie. “I’m excited to give the Chrysler enthusiasts what they’ve been asking for, and to give the community something new—a taste of the largest Chrysler event in the world.”

Parade and Showfield registration is available online through Monday, July 7, and again in person starting July 10. The parade has an additional $15 registration fee, and anyone already signed up for the Showfield can call the Carlisle Events office at 717-243-7855 to add the parade to their existing registration.

Finally, full event details and discounted spectator admission tickets are available online at CarlisleEvents.com. Gates open at 7 AM daily, kids 12 and under are admitted free, and student and military discounts are available for in-person purchases by the ID holder only.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of over a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA), and the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes automotive flea markets of varying sizes, multiple auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners, and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.