Concept cars at 2025 Cadillac Fall Festival

Farmington Hills, Mich. - Two rarely seen Cadillac concept cars will be on display September 26 and 27 during the Cadillac Fall Festival at the Gilmore Car Museum campus in Hickory Corners (Kalamazoo), Michigan. This is your chance to see new directions in Cadillac design.

The Cadillac Sollei is the convertible version of the electric-powered Celestiq sedan. Cadillac LaSalle Club Museum & Research Center

The Cadillac Sollei is the convertible version of the electric-powered Celestiq sedan. Although there are no current plans to produce the Sollei, it suggests that Cadillac owners have a long-standing love for convertibles and once again be able to enjoy open air motoring.

The car was built from a running Celestig with shortened overhangs particularly in the rear. Access to the front and rear seats is accomplished with single, power-actuated 68-inch-long doors. The genuine metal work trim is finished in a unique Aurora tint foregoing chrome throughout. No plastic is used. The Manila Cream exterior finish copies color code 140 from the 1957-1958 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham.

The interior is finished in yellow Nappa leather. Hand-cut wood veneers in a sunburst design are used on the doors, seatbacks and console surfaces. Harkening back to the accessories of the 1957-58 Eldorado Broughams, a special drink cooler and Sollei-specific glassware is provided.

2016 Cadillac Escala sedan concept Cadillac LaSalle Club Museum & Research Center

The Coupe was done around the same time as the 2016 Cadillac Escala sedan concept that appeared at the 2019 Cadillac Fall Festival. It was an internal study to refine Cadillac design aesthetics that was conceived and executed by the GM Design Australia Studio.

The coupe has a wide grille bracketed by muscular intakes and slender headlights and topped with a sculptured hood. Th hood flows into an aggressively angled windshield that continues in a gentle curve to the rear end with signature taillights. The austere interior is in keeping with the coupe’s study purpose.

Cadillac LaSalle Club Museum & Research Center

35105 W 13 mile Road

Farmington Hills, MI 48331

https://www.cadillaclasallemuseum.org/

