Corvettes at Carlisle welcomes the first Corvette ever produced

1953 C1 (Engineering Car #3950) will be at Corvettes at Carlisle August 21-23 Carlisle Events

CARLISLE, PA – There have been some historic Corvettes and Corvette dignitaries who have found their way to the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds as part of Corvettes at Carlisle. The father of the Corvette, Zora Duntov has graced the grounds, thousands of his Corvette creations have done the same over the years, but for 2025, his first-born, a 1953 C1 (Engineering Car #3950), has been confirmed for the show (August 21-23).

Each year, some 5,000 Corvettes attend Corvettes at Carlisle. These Corvettes span all eras and generations of production and come from across the country. Cars and car owners come from far and wide, but never before has one literally served as the springboard for an entire lineage of vehicles thereafter. This Corvette is considered to be the very first one to ever roll off the Corvette assembly line, but how did it find its way to Carlisle?

For decades, automotive historians believed the first two production 1953 Corvettes had been destroyed shortly after their manufacture, a narrative long accepted as fact. However, following a dedicated 20-year search by Corvette enthusiasts Corey Peterson and John Amgwert, this long-standing myth has been definitively shattered.



Peterson and Amgwert began their investigation after identifying inconsistencies in the official historical record. Convinced that these early Corvettes may still exist, their research spanned over two decades and multiple states. In 2023, their perseverance culminated in a landmark discovery: a vehicle stored in an Oklahoma restoration shop, initially suspected to be the second Corvette ever built.

Subsequent meticulous research and documentation confirmed something even more extraordinary — the car in question was not the second, but in fact the very first production 1953 Corvette ever assembled. The find instantly rewrote Corvette history, offering new insights into the genesis of America’s iconic sports car.

“We always believed the cars were out there somewhere,” said Corey Peterson. “Confirming that we had located Corvette #3950, the very first production model, is beyond what we could have imagined. We are thrilled to share this incredible discovery with the Corvette community at Carlisle.”



Throughout Corvettes at Carlisle weekend, attendees will have the rare opportunity to view the car up close. In addition, Peterson and Amgwert will be on hand to discuss the details of their discovery, offering presentations and Q&A sessions that chronicle their two-decade search and the research that led to this historic moment.

Don’t miss this unparalleled celebration of America’s Sports Car at Corvettes at Carlisle 2025! It’ll be centrally located for all to review; parked on the stage, adjacent to the Midway and grandstand. Gates open at 7 AM daily, kids 12 and under are free, plus students and military (with valid in person ID) are eligible for discounted admission too. Learn more about Corvettes at Carlisle and purchase discounted spectator admissions at CarlisleEvents.com.

