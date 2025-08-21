Dave Kindig’s “TwelveAir” V-12 ’53 Corvette at Corvettes at Carlisle 2025

Carlisle Events

Carlisle, PA – It’s Corvettes at Carlisle week and for those attending who thought they knew what was being displayed, well…here’s another gem that’s been JUST ANNOUNCED! Lance Miller and the Corvettes at Carlisle team are excited to share that Ridler Award-winning “TwelveAir” 1953 Corvette, built by TV personality and master car designer Dave Kindig of Bitchin’ Rides fame, will be on display throughout the event, August 21-23, 2025 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds.

This one-of-a-kind custom creation is already considered one of the most talked-about builds in the Corvette world. Designed and built by Kindig-It Design, the “TwelveAir” is powered by a custom V-12 engine and wrapped in flawless craftsmanship. Dave and his team blended the iconic look of a ’53 with cutting-edge, modern innovation. Best of all, it’ll be available for all to see at Carlisle when they visit the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation tent, just off Duke Blvd.; centrally located on the grounds.

“We’re beyond excited to showcase Dave Kindig’s ‘TwelveAir’ at Carlisle,” said Lance Miller, co-owner of Carlisle Events. “This car is the definition of creativity and excellence. To have it here alongside thousands of other Corvettes makes this event even more special for all of us. You have to see it in person to appreciate all that Dave and his team did.”

Corvettes at Carlisle is the world’s largest Corvette celebration and it all starts at 7 AM on August 21. The event welcomes about 4,000 Corvettes spanning every generation. Guests enjoy automotive competitions, special displays, a Corvette focused automotive flea market, the Downtown Carlisle Corvette Parade, Park, and Party though downtown Carlisle on Saturday night, August 23, and countless opportunities to connect with America’s Sports Car and those who love them.

Meet Team Chevrolet, see some of the top Corvettes in the world within the race car display, NCCC Judged Concours, NCRS Gallery, and on the Aerolarri Fun Field.

Discounted spectator admission tickets are available online, Fun Field Registration is available in person, as are last minute vending space opportunities. For details, call 717-243-7855 or visit CarlisleEvents.com.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of over a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA), and the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes automotive flea markets of varying sizes, multiple auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners, and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

