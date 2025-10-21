Elvis Presley’s legendary ‘Guitar Car’ preparing for its ‘second act’ at Dezerland Park Orlando

Dezerland Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – Inside Dezerland Park, mechanics and car restorers are bringing Elvis Presley’s iconic “Guitar Car” back to life — a Cadillac literally shaped like a giant guitar that’s roaring toward a second act nearly five decades after it first turned heads.

When the car arrived earlier this year, it was rusted, abandoned and nearly beyond repair. Now, under the direction of Jaime Figueroa, Dezerland Park’s general manager and a former certified mechanic, a team of classic-car enthusiasts is deep into one of the most ambitious restoration projects in the museum’s history.

“When you open the hood and realize you’re rebuilding a car designed for the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, you take it personally,” said Figueroa. “It’s an honor to bring this legend back to life for fans around the world.”

To make the restoration possible, the team sourced a matching Cadillac Eldorado from Colorado Springs, purchased from the Mills family — lifelong Elvis fans who were thrilled to see their car become part of the project. Parts from the Eldorado are being used for bodywork, mechanical systems, and even the engine, with the team carefully balancing vintage precision and modern performance.

While the Guitar Car is being restored true to its original design, one subtle upgrade will bring it into the modern age: an electronic fuel pump that will ensure it runs smoothly once it hits the road again.

Other milestones include disassembly, structural and paint restoration, full electrical rewiring, and the final challenge — recreating the guitar strings that give the car its unmistakable look.

Visitors can watch the restoration live at Dezerland’s Orlando Auto Museum. Once complete, the Guitar Car will take center stage in a new exhibit dedicated to Hollywood custom-car builder Jay Ohrberg, who originally crafted the vehicle for Elvis in the 1970s.

“Elvis Presley’s Guitar Car isn’t just a showpiece — it’s a symbol of American creativity and culture,” said Michael Dezer, founder of Dezerland Park. “We’re thrilled to restore it and share it with fans from around the world.”

Dezerland Park Orlando is home to the Orlando Auto Museum, the largest auto collection in the U.S., featuring more than 2,500 vehicles valued at over $200 million — from James Bond and Batman to Fast & Furious.

Guests can watch the live restoration process in action inside Dezerland Park during normal business hours — Monday through Thursday from 1 to 8 p.m., Friday from 1 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

