Old Cars reader Roger Sanzenbacher is the lucky owner of this sweet red 1966 Ford Mustang. “This photo as taken last year during the The Red Carpet Corridor event along old Route 66,” he writes. “This was at the Texaco station in Dwight, Ill. It’s a pretty neat shot with the Texaco attendant pretending to filler ‘er up with some 33-cent per gallon gas.”