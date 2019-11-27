WE’D BUY THAT! 1926 Chevrolet Superior truck

Bringatrailer.com is always worth checking out to see a variety of interesting machines that are up for auction. Recently we had to stop and click on this one: A 1926 Chevrolet Superior truck. A lot of people probably couldn’t even identify a truck like this if they saw it in person. It features a wooden cab and box and is powered by a 171-cid overhead valve inline-four backed by a 3-speed manual transmission. “The seller acquired it last year,” the ad reads. “The truck is equipped with a set of sliding cab doors, as well as a single 12-volt battery with disconnect switch, an electric fuel pump running from an underhood gravity-feed fuel tank, rear drum brakes, and an aftermarket horn. This Superior is offered with a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name. Two trucks were available on the Superior platform, and this example shares the Commercial chassis’ shorter wheelbase. The truck features a steel hood and door panels with a wooden cab, box, and floors. Per the seller, the wood appears to have been refinished at some point.”

Bidding had reached $6,000 when we last checked. We’ll be interested to see how much somebody is willing to pony up for something this neat.