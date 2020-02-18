We’d Buy That! 1939 Ford 1/2-ton pickup

For our money, these pre-war Fords were among the best-looking trucks ever built. Classic oval grille; huge, curvy fenders; side-mounted spare; whitewall tires; flathead 239 under the hood — this beautiful piece of machinery checks all of the boxes. This one is going up for sale in Mecum Auctions’ Glendale, Ariz., sale March 11-14. We hope if finds a deserving home. And if the new owner ever needs a place to keep it, we’ll make room in our garage.

We’ll be interested to see what it sells for. To follow it, go to: https://www.mecum.com/lots/AZ0320-404939/1939-ford-12-ton-pickup/

