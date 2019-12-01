WE’D BUY THAT! 1941 Willys ‘gasser’ pickup

An ugly, jacked-up ’41 Willys with a pickup box, mismatched cab and authentic rust and primer paint job? Heck yeah, we’re in! We found this gem up for grabs on www.smcclassiccars.com. The ad described the truck as “pure Americana! Straight axle front end w/ disk brakes by Speedway motors, fiberglass cab and nose with custom fabricated steel bed and functional tailgate, the gas tank is a spun aluminum tank and a custom tool box battery box. The rust patina is real rust with satin clear to lock it in, The roof is metallic gold with white gasser style stripes base coat/ clear coat. The wheels are Gasser ET spokes on the front sporting Moroso skinny tires, The rear wheels are old school slots with B.F. Goodrich tires (little tired) The motor is a street rod built 351 Ford with Edelbrock intake and new carb. C4 automatic transmission, Ford 9″ with a locker and 4.10 gears. Fenderwell headers link into glass-pak mufflers. Interior is custom with a unique worn leather look, Lokar shifter, Autometer gauges, E-brake, new carpet, all lights work, windshield wiper, new tinted glass in the doors, air horn.” The car comes with a New York registration and bill of sale. What’s it worth? We don’t know — there was no price tag on it. But we want it, and we’re going to drive it to Dairy Queen, do a ground-shaking power-stand in the drive-up window, and watch all the teen-age workers’ pimples explode.

Show us your wheels!

If you’ve got an old car you love, we want to hear about it. Email us at oldcars@aimmedia.com

__________________

Stay connected to Old Cars every day! Check us out at our Facebook page for daily news, updates and features!