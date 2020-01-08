We’d Buy That! 1958 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz convertible

Leake Auctions will be selling dozens of fabulous cars from John Staluppi’s Cars of Dreams Collection at its Scottsdale Auction later this month. It’s hard to pick a favorite, but we definitely wouldn’t be sad to drive away in this awesome piece of iron: a 1958 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz ragtop. This baby is just the right shade of glorious red, it’s rare (1 of 815 from ’58), and it’s loaded, like they all were: power steering, power brakes, power windows and factory air conditioning, Autronic Eye, EZ-Eye tinted glass, remote trunk release and six-way power adjustable seat. It’s also got air suspension, Sabre spoke wheels and whitewall tires. It’s won a bunch of awards, including honors from the Cadillac LaSalle Club. It’s an AACA Grand National 1st Senior and AACA Grand National Senior winner.

