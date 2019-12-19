WE’D BUY THAT! 1962 Corvair Series 95 pickup

There are all kinds of crazy hot rods and racing machines on www.racingjunk.com. Visitors can window shop everything from dirt cheap rat rods to super-expensive high end customs. This cool ride made us stop and drool for a few minute — a mildly customized 1962 Corvair 95 pickup. According to the ad, the Corvair “has been completely restored. Runs and drives excellent. maintained very well. Can be a daily driver or show truck. auto transmission. Engine is 140 hp. Many modifications to improve ride and performance. New paint, spoke rims, interior … ”

The blue-and-white color scheme is cool. The high-rise pipes pumping exhaust out right behind the cab look they belong at a tractor pull, and the lowered stance looks perfect on this rare rod subject. And there is enough room for all your law chairs and about 24 cases of beer in the back.

The ad had an asking price of $12,000. For that price, this unique beast checks a lot of boxes as a party machine we’d love to borrow for a weekend.