We’d Buy That! 1963 Divco Milk Truck

Mecum Auction photos

 

If this isn’t the coolest Divco milk truck on the planet, it’s got to at least be in the conversation! This magnificent piece of baby blue-and-white awesomeness will be up for bids late in Mecum’s huge Kissimmee Auction, which runs from Jan. 2-12 in Kissimmee, Fla. This fabulous custom is a 1963 model and is described as a “nut and bolt frame-off restoration.”  Among the cool stuff:

  • Built on late model GMC Suburban chassis
  • GM Performance 330-hp crate engine
  • Power steering
  • Power disc brakes
  • Air Ride suspension
  • Chopped 8 inches and shortened 22 inches
  • March performance billet serpentine system
  • Five-year build with 100 miles since completion
  • New Diamondback radial whitewall tires
  • Removable Deluxe Dairy logos
  • Air ride seats
  • Automatic phantom gauges
  • Custom fab work and custom features throughout
  • Side and rear cameras with LCD screen

We can’t imagine why anybody would ever sell anything this wonderful. If you kick the bucket owning a hot-rodded Divco milk truck like this, you have won the game of life. Whoever is lucky enough to scoop this up at Kissimmee will no doubt receive eternal happiness, and our undying respect.

