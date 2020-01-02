We’d Buy That! 1963 Divco Milk Truck

If this isn’t the coolest Divco milk truck on the planet, it’s got to at least be in the conversation! This magnificent piece of baby blue-and-white awesomeness will be up for bids late in Mecum’s huge Kissimmee Auction, which runs from Jan. 2-12 in Kissimmee, Fla. This fabulous custom is a 1963 model and is described as a “nut and bolt frame-off restoration.” Among the cool stuff:
We can’t imagine why anybody would ever sell anything this wonderful. If you kick the bucket owning a hot-rodded Divco milk truck like this, you have won the game of life. Whoever is lucky enough to scoop this up at Kissimmee will no doubt receive eternal happiness, and our undying respect.