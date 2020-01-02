We’d Buy That! 1963 Divco Milk Truck

If this isn’t the coolest Divco milk truck on the planet, it’s got to at least be in the conversation! This magnificent piece of baby blue-and-white awesomeness will be up for bids late in Mecum’s huge Kissimmee Auction, which runs from Jan. 2-12 in Kissimmee, Fla. This fabulous custom is a 1963 model and is described as a “nut and bolt frame-off restoration.” Among the cool stuff:

Built on late model GMC Suburban chassis

GM Performance 330-hp crate engine

Power steering

Power disc brakes

Air Ride suspension

Chopped 8 inches and shortened 22 inches

March performance billet serpentine system

Five-year build with 100 miles since completion

New Diamondback radial whitewall tires

Removable Deluxe Dairy logos

Air ride seats

Automatic phantom gauges

Custom fab work and custom features throughout

Side and rear cameras with LCD screen

We can’t imagine why anybody would ever sell anything this wonderful. If you kick the bucket owning a hot-rodded Divco milk truck like this, you have won the game of life. Whoever is lucky enough to scoop this up at Kissimmee will no doubt receive eternal happiness, and our undying respect.