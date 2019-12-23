WE’D BUY THAT! 1970 International Harvester Scout 800A

We landed back on one of our favorite websites for this one, www.bringatrailer.com

IH Scouts have a big and loyal following, so they seem to be a great choice for a hobby vehicle these days because you probably won’t take a bath on them when you are done enjoying them. With the way the prices are climbing, the chances that you’ll get your money back — and then some — are pretty good. Hagerty Insurance recently had Scouts as one of 10 entries on their 2020 Bull Market List of vehicles that are on the rise.

This 4×4 Travel Top “reportedly spent much of its life in Washington State before moving to Kansas and then to Colorado when purchased by the seller in late 2016,” according to the ad. “The truck is finished in factory lime green and equipped with an International 304ci V8, 4-speed manual gearbox, and dual-range transfer case. Front disc brake, plastic fuel tank, mechanical fuel pump, and electric wiper conversions have been performed along with rebuilds of the carburetor and clutch. A fresh battery has been installed and the seller has added approximately 500 miles over the past two years. This Scout is offered with a clean Colorado title.”

“Black vinyl seats are believed to have been refurbished prior to the seller’s ownership, and bed liner has been applied to the cabin floors. The driver-side window regulator, ammeter, and radio are reportedly not operational, and the fuel gauge for the dual tanks is said to be erratic.”

Erratic and a little flawed! Yeah! Just the way we like our old Scouts.

It’s got a few rust spots — most noticeably in the rear fenders — but this rugged Scout looks like it’s ready to survive the Zombie Apocalypse. For 10 grand, we’ll take it!