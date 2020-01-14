We’d Buy That! 1973 Volkswagen Thing

It doesn’t seem like there are as many ridiculous, screaming deals on the lovable VW Things as there used to be. You can still find plenty of these cool, bare-bones old buggies for sale, but they aren’t as dirt cheap as they once were.

We found this yellow sweetie in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on www.classiccarsarena.com. The seller claims the car is “Completely restored. Low time on rebuilt engine showing about 4,000 miles… 2 years old complete disassembly of body. New seats covers, VW radio with speakers. 4 side windows. Tires and battery good. Ready to go or show.” The owner also claims the price is “firm, as low I will go,” but then says, “need to sell.”

A few years ago, the asking price of $10,995 would have put this example on the very top end of the Thing pricing scale. These days, it puts in in the middle of the pack and seems pretty reasonable for a no-frills machine that is guaranteed to bring plenty of smiles and attention with it. It’s the right color, and it’s got neat yellow-and-white seats, a nice convertible top, and certainly looks like it hasn’t been abused.

Hopefully the Christmas wreath is included!