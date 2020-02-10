We’d Buy That!: 1974 Porsche 914

Hagerty Insurance puts out a “Hot List” each year of cars that they believe are going to spike in value on the collector market, or have already taken off and figure to keep climbing. The Porsche 914 is one of those cars. Sale prices have begun to climb considerably in recent years on these little rascals, which used to be under appreciated by much of the collector car world. They used to be pretty nice bargains, but today … well, not so much. That’s why if we’re going to get one, we better do it now. And if Hagerty says these cars are going to stay hot in 2020 and beyond, that’s all the incentive we need.

This little blue gem was for sale on www.cargurus.com and was located in Fenton, Mo. It had an engine rebuild not long ago and has 4,000 miles on the clock since the overhaul. Beyond that, this 914 looks like it doesn’t have an skeletons in the closet. It’s the factory correct Alaska Blue Metallic with a really nice black interior, Targa roof and documentation that it was dyno-ed at 120 hp at the rear wheels and 160 at the flywheel last September. The BFGoodrich Competition T/A radials are mounted to silver, four-bolt Fuchs alloy wheels.

All in all, this looks like a great car, and while the asking price of $29,000 isn’t exactly pocket change, it’s very unlikely 914s this nice are going to decline in value. We wouldn’t buy it just to sell it, though: We want to squeeze down into, whiz around like we are in a life-size slot car, hopefully impress some chicks and show our mom we are not the complete failures they thought we were.