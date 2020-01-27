We’d Buy That! 1976 Citicar

These don’t come up for sale all that often, so this cool little 1976 Citicar that we spotted on eBay (through the Auto Mall in Morgantown, Pa.) made us smile. There are a lot of microcars in the world, but there is only one Citicar, the goofy little offspring of Ron Gremban, who worked for Sebring Vanguard Citicar.

The ad for this example points out the car has “a fiberglass wedge painted red with a white top to keep the interior cool, the car nearly has more crash bumper than actual car This version sports a snazzy dual spear stripe with a computer type font from the mid ’80’s that reads simply ELECTRIC. Sliding side windows allow air to circulate within the car when in motion, and a lift up rear rectangular window allows access to the batteries. This car has Oldsmobile logo spoked chromed wheels that may weigh more than the car but add some style to this otherwise utilitarian design. Probably put on because the original wheels tended to rust and were topped by moon caps.”

This one has no title, according to the ad, so the buyer gets a bill of sale only.

At press time, the bidding was stuck at just $860, and for that this little rascal would be a steal. We’ll be interested in what it sells for, but the market for historic electric cars is likely to keep getting hotter in the coming years.