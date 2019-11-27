Wreck of the Week: 11-27-19

A while back, Old Cars featured Mark Wadzinski’s 1956 Chevrolet Two-Ten Sport Sedan and matching trailer. “Sad news,” reports Wadzinski. “Going to my first car show this past year, another driver, while putting nasal spray in their nose, swerved into my lane and did a pit maneuver on me and forced me into a Jersey barrier head-on at 70 mph. It totaled out the car and trailer, but I will rebuild… I just thank God that I wasn’t hurt too bad and that I didn’t take out any other cars as I crossed three lanes of traffic.”