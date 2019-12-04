Wreck of the Week: 12-4-2019

A 1934 Chevrolet certainly got the worst of this run-in with a big circa-1940 Dodge work truck. The collision definitely messed up the Chevy’s “knee-action” suspension, which was big news for “Bow Tie” buyers that year. The car was one of more than 550,000 Chevrolets built that year. The Dodge hauler probably drove away, but this mishap looks like it was the end of the line for the Chevy.