Wreck of the Week: 1957 Chevy Two-Ten, 1950 Plymouth

A little more than 60 years ago, these two 1950s machines had a little chain-reaction mishap in Menlo Park, Calif. The 1957 Chevrolet Two-Ten got into the back end of the 1950 Plymouth and sent the Special Deluxe sedan into a traffic signal pole. The mishap occurred on May 26, 1959 and attracted a crowd, including a motorcycle cop who is behind the wheel of the Plymouth filling out his report. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like anybody got hurt in this fender bender, which was photographed by Rodman Bingham.