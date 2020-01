A circa-1966 REO cab-over semi truck somehow managed to avoid the utility pole at right, but still wound up on its roof with its tires facing the sky. REO Motor Car Co. was formed in 1907 and was still in the truck building business until 1957, when the venture became a subsidiary of White Motor Co. In 1967, it was merged with Diamond T Trucks to form Diamond-REO, which lasted until 1975.