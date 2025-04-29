From the Garage to Glory: Brookdale students unveil restored patrol car

Left to right Chief of Police Michael Woodrow, Bishes Mulcherjee, Steven Malo, George Poosikian and STEM Institute Dean Dr. James Crowder. Brookdale Community College

LINCROFT, NJ — After months of dedicated work, Brookdale Community College Automotive Technology students proudly returned the fully restored 1966 Chrysler Newport police car to the Union Beach Police Department — just in time for the town's 100th anniversary parade this July.

What began as a challenging mechanical project grew into something much larger: a labor of love, a tribute to local history, and an inspiring example of student excellence and community collaboration.

The car, affectionately nicknamed "Christine" and newly designated TC31, honors the late Detective Corporal Tim Kelly, a beloved member of the Union Beach Police Department. It will serve as a moving tribute to his service every time it rolls down the streets of Union Beach.

"This project was about so much more than just restoring a car," said George Poosikian, Brookdale Automotive faculty member and project leader. "We went through it soup to nuts — new brake lines, fuel lines, tires, radiator, and a rebuilt 303 engine with a four-barrel carburetor. It's now a running, breathing representation of a 1966 police vehicle. But real pride comes from seeing the growth of the students. Their confidence, their teamwork — it's been amazing to watch."

The journey began when the Union Beach Police Department's vintage car broke down during a ceremonial funeral parade. Rather than retiring it, Chief Michael Woodrow reached out to Brookdale's Automotive Department to bring it back to life — and the students enthusiastically rose to the challenge.

Chief Woodrow, speaking during the ceremonial turnover at Brookdale's Automotive Technology Center, expressed deep gratitude.

"On behalf of the men and women of the Union Beach Police Department, I want to thank George, the students, and Brookdale leadership. The craftsmanship and care poured into this project are incredible," Woodrow said. "Every time this car appears at a community event, it will honor the spirit and service of Detective Corporal Tim Kelly — his memory will never be forgotten."

Students Steven Malo and Bishes Mulcherjee volunteered every Saturday for over seven months and were instrumental in the restoration.

"Restoring the Chrysler Newport gave me a deeper appreciation for the engineering behind classic cars," said Bishes. "Finding the right parts and ensuring everything is restored with precision has been a test of patience and attention to detail."

Stephen added his personal connection to the project, describing how his passion for vintage American cars and family traditions fueled his excitement.

"Being a part of this restoration felt like living a dream," he shared. "It's about preserving a piece of American automotive and local history — and being part of something that will last."

Shawn Gilkison, police captain, said, "As a Brookdale alumnus, I'm proud to say that this car was built here at Brookdale."

The restored vehicle — featuring its original 383 V8 engine, refreshed police decals, classic tailfins, and vintage suspension — now stands as a symbol of pride for both Brookdale and Union Beach. In a touching moment after the ceremony, Chief Woodrow drove the car back to Union Beach, escorted by members of his team, officially bringing Christine home.

The public will get their first chance to see the restored 1966 Union Beach police cruiser at the town's Centennial Celebration parade this July — a fitting tribute to the past, powered by the next generation of automotive technicians.

