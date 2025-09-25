Gooding-Christie’s hits the bullseye with record-breaking Lucas Collection

One of only three Duesenberg Model J Murphy disappearing top convertibles with dual rear spare tires,

and one of the last cars acquired by Stan Lucas, a bid of $2,800,000 saw it go to a new home. Phil Skinner

David Gooding, founder of Gooding-Christie’s Auction, grew up in the world of classic and collector cars. Along the way he met and became friends with a number of collectors and one of the most notable old car enthusiasts he met was Stan Lucas.

After Lucas earned a degree in mechanical engineering in the early 1960’s, he began a long and productive career that took him to various parts of the world. But vintage cars always remained a passion of his ever since he was a 12-year-old boy and started driving to school in his own 1920 Dodge. Lucas developed a passion and as his successes in business allowed, he started to buy the cars he wanted. Old was good, steam was better! He continued to purchase cars up to nearly the end of his life. His passing on January 11th of this year set the world a buzz about his collection, owning some of the most interesting, eclectic and historic vehicles one could imagine. Among the grouping were five Doble steam powered cars, considered by many as the most powerful and most practical steam powered cars ever with only 30 examples produced. He amassed a stable of early brass era cars, several the only known examples to have survived, a few big classics like Packard, Pierce-Arrow and Duesenberg.

This stunning 1925 Doble Model E Murphy convertible coupe, a splendid steam car not offered at auction for many

decades, was sold at $2,000,000 during the Gooding sale. Phil Skinner

One of very few Model F Dobles produced this being the last to leave the factory, wearing a Fisher coupe body, was called sold at $520,000. Phil Skinner

The friendship Lucas had made with David Gooding paid off and on September 20, 2025, a major chapter in the old car world came to a close with an all out no-reserve offering of 25 select lots of memorabilia and the offering 73 vehicles. They came to sale in original preserved condition, fully restored show car ready condition and several were either restorations in progress or patiently waiting their turn to be brought back to their original glory.

The interest in this collection was strong. Several we talked to said they had tried to get to visit the Lucas collection, but he was very selective about who he let come and share time with his beloved automobiles. In 2018, this writer had been part of a Classic Car Club tour of his garage, a rare opportunity indeed. At that time we were told, “no photos, no note taking, look with your eyes!” At the auction preview, for the first time, many enthusiasts were able to see close-up, the intricate workings of many of the cars.

Not all of the cars in the Lucas collection were clean and pretty, this barn-find condition 1914 Detroit Electric still commanded a $44,000 bid Phil Skinner

Staged at the garages of Stan Lucas in Long Beach, California on September 20, 2025, the auction gallery was warm with large fans running to help cool the anxious bidders which was included many notable collectors spotted in the room, and plenty of old friends. Several were sporting straw hats, one of trademarks of Stan Lucas, and many had lots of stories of Stan and his cars. Gooding’s premiere auctioneer, the always enchanting Charlie Ross came to the podium and immediately owned the audience, selling first the signs and parts that were in the memorabilia section and raising a quick $300,000 in the process. All of the vehicles were auctioned in place and Ross made sure no bids were over looked, keeping the crowd in good spirits with his British charm and humor.

When the sale was over at 3:30 in the afternoon, everything had been sold with several records set along the way. Names rarely seen at auction, Stanely, White, Stutz, Mercer, Duesenberg and those incredible Dobles, were hot property. Taking the high bid for the sale was a rare and meticulously restored 1911 Oldsmobile Limited touring car. This legendary car with his huge 707 c.i.d. engine was estimated to bring between $1.5 to $2.5 million and far exceeded that figure when the hammer came down at $4,600,000. With commissions added that took the total sale to $5,065,000! Coming as a distant second high sale was the 1934 Duesenberg Model J Murphy Disappearing Top convertible that Stan Lucas had purchased in August 2024 at Gooding’s Pebble Beach sale, trading hands at $2,800,000. The stunning 1924 Doble Model E Murphy Roadster brought a selling bid of $2,000,000 even while two other restored Model E Dobles brought $1,300,000 each. Surprisingly, the only Model F and the last Doble to leave the factory with a Fisher Body coupe originally mounted on a LaSalle, brought just $520,000. Several rare Mercer Raceabouts were offered bringing strong money and a group of Stutz Bearcat runabout all brought strong money with the top dollar in this group going to a 1915 Model 4F Bulldog hammered sold at $880,000.

This stunning bright yellow 1913 Pope-Hartford Model 31 “Portola” speedster was a bit of a bargain

at the Lucas sale, bringing $85,000 at the drop of the hammer. Phil Skinner

Prices were strong throughout the sale and as the hammer fell on the final lot, a 1903 “Curved Dash” Oldsmobile sales totaled $29,914,700. Commission structure for this sale was 12% for the first $250,000, and 10% thereafter. With commissions added in for the vehicles, a total of $33,107,264 had been raised. Gooding-Christie’s did an outstanding job of researching the lots and making an excellent presentation.

Several Stanley steam cars were offered such as this 1907 Model F touring car which brought a strong $95,000 bid for the Lucas estate. Phil Skinner

American Classics are still a bit soft which meant that the $110,000 bid for this

1930 Packard Series 745 Roadster was a bit of a bargain at Gooding’s sale. Phil Skinner

Always sporty and this rare and certified 1932 Auburn Twelve boattail speedster had been one of

the favorites of Stan Lucas and went to a new home with a bid of $700,000. Phil Skinner

In the select group of memorabilia lots at the Luca’s sale was this double-sided lighted Firestone sign,

brought a very strong $78,000 bid, plus commission of 25%. Phil Skinner

