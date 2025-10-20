Grand Motoring Film Festival heads ‘Back to the Future’

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC – As it celebrates its ninth year, the Grand Motoring Film Festival is kicking off the Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance weekend with another banner lineup of automotive and cinematic works of art. Combining static displays of some of the most iconic cars in cinema and award-winning independent films from around the world, this year’s lineup promises a night ofbig screen excitement and inspiration at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina. Tickets are now on sale for the event, held from 5-9:30 p.m. Friday, October 31st.

“It’s always been fascinating to see how the thrill of driving and the passion people feel for these cars fuels the films we make. The relationship between these two art forms has always been what this festival is all about,” said organizer Guy Smith. “So many people have responded to that over the years, it’s been a real privilege to watch it grow.”

Along with the selection of short films, the evening will feature a juried awards show recognizing the year’s top films that celebrate the intersection of horsepower and cinema. It all begins with a classic Hollywood-style red carpet reception with elevated food and cocktails served amid static displays of collector cars and cinematic vehicles, including the rare and iconic film-accurate DeLorean Time Machine.

The film festival itself then begins with a curated selection of films representing a global look at our love for cars. First up is Fondue Run, a visually stunning trek through the French Alps in the legendary Apollo Gumpert supercar. Another film, Lightspeed Liz, puts you in the driver’s seat as a rookie taking on the iconic Bonneville Flats in a 300 mph “Iron Dinosaur.” Rounding out the short films is the world premiere of the short film “Return of the Champ.” Starring IndyCar driver Will Power and his brother Damien, who also directs the film, which reveals both the heavy psychological toll and sheer exhilaration professional drivers experience.

“With Grand Motoring Film Festival, we’re always trying to show people the diversity of voices there are in automotive films,” said Smith. “This year’s lineup really represents the full experience, the rush of horsepower and the cost that chasing that rush can bring. It’s comic, it’s tragic, and it’s everything in between, and I feel like we’ve really brought all of it together this year.”

Following the presentation of this year’s awards, Grand Motoring will welcome the headliner film, “88 MPH: The Story of the DeLorean Time Machine.” This documentary film takes the audience through the entire journey of the iconic DMC-12 from engineering oddity to cinematic icon. A love letter to one of the most recognizable cars in the world, it blends archival footage of John DeLorean and behind-the-scenes interviews about the making of “Back to the Future” to trace the everlasting cultural impact the car has enjoyed in the 40 years since it debuted.

Sponsors and partners for the Grand Motoring Film Festival include Hilton Head Capital Partners, Broad Arrow Auctions, EURO Auto Festival, and Palmetto Drivers Syndicate. Tickets are $65 a person and organizers recommend purchasing in advance either at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina box office 843-842-2787, in person at 14 Shelter Cove Lane Hilton Head Island, SC 29928, or online at artshhi.com. For more information, visit grandmotoring.com.

ABOUT GRAND MOTORING FILM FESTIVAL: Now entering its ninth year, the Grand Motoring Film Festival has established itself as a premier event in the motoring community, celebrating the intersection of the automotive and cinematic arts. Bringing automotive aficionados and film enthusiasts together to showcase and recognize the most outstanding work created by independent filmmakers, journalists, students, production companies and advertising agencies.

