Harry Truman presidential limousine, Jackie Gleason limousine and 16 other vintage Lincolns up for sale July 16th

1951 Lincoln Cosmopolitan Presidential Limousine Alex Cooper Auctioneers

Towson, MD – Alex Cooper Auctioneers will offer 18 fully restored Lincoln automobiles from the extraordinary private collection of John and Isabell Fischer, a husband-and-wife team whose shared passion for the Lincoln marque spanned more than five decades.

“This is far more than a classic car auction—it’s a tribute to American automotive history,” said Alex Hernan, of Alex Cooper Auctioneers. “From presidential motorcades to Hollywood glamour, each of these Lincolns tells a powerful American story.”

In addition to the President Harry S. Truman and American actor Jackie Gleason limousines, the auction features a 1946 Lincoln Continental Cabriolet that was the official pace car for the 1946 Indianapolis 500, driven by Henry Ford II. A very rare maroon 1935 Lincoln K convertible by Brunn, a pink 1958 Lincoln Continental Mark III Ragtop Convertible, and a 1957 Lincoln Continental Mark II hard top—each a rolling testament to American style and the Fischer’s dedication to preserving American automotive heritage.

Lifelong residents of Baltimore and avid members of the Lincoln Owners Club, the Fischers devoted their retirement years to collecting, restoring, and showcasing Lincolns that defined American luxury and innovation. Their collection includes presidential and celebrity-owned vehicles, rare coach-built models, and showroom-quality examples from 1928 to 1969.

The Official 1946 Indianapolis 500 Pace Car Alex Cooper Auctioneers

Over the years, the Fischers proudly exhibited their vehicles at Concours d’Elegance events, national Lincoln meets, and regional car shows, where they were frequently recognized for both authenticity and restoration excellence. Their garage functioned more like a private museum, meticulously organized and maintained, with each car accompanied by detailed provenance, original manuals, and period-correct accessories. More than just collectors, the Fischers saw themselves as stewards of history—dedicated to keeping the Lincoln legacy alive for future generations of enthusiasts.

John built J. F. Fischer, Inc. from the ground up starting in 1973 with a dream and a small donation from family. Due to John's decades of hard work and determination, J. F. Fischer, Inc. is recognized as one of the premier mechanical contracting firms in the Baltimore area.

Collection Highlights include:

1951 Lincoln Cosmopolitan Presidential Limousine – Used during President Harry S. Truman’s administration as a West Coast dedicated limousine. This historically significant vehicle once carried the Commander-in-Chief and foreign dignitaries through San Francisco streets during the dawn of the Cold War.

– Used during President Harry S. Truman’s administration as a West Coast dedicated limousine. This historically significant vehicle once carried the Commander-in-Chief and foreign dignitaries through San Francisco streets during the dawn of the Cold War. 1969 Lincoln Executive Limousine – Custom-built for Jackie Gleason, the actor and comedian, known for The Honeymooners and his lavish taste. This limousine includes a built in TV reflecting mid-century luxury and the celebrity lifestyle of the 1960s.

– Custom-built for Jackie Gleason, the actor and comedian, known for The Honeymooners and his lavish taste. This limousine includes a built in TV reflecting mid-century luxury and the celebrity lifestyle of the 1960s. Additional Lincolns – The sale includes stunning examples from nearly every decade of Lincoln’s glory, such as a 1928 Lincoln Model 165 Detrich convertible,1939 Lincoln Zephyr V-12,1941 Lincoln Zephyr, 1951 Lincoln Cosmopolitan,1957 Lincoln Premiere Convertible,1961 Lincoln Continental Convertible, all restored with attention to historical detail and mechanical precision

Beyond the automobiles, the auction will include rare Lincoln-themed memorabilia, original signage, and vintage parts—offering bidders an immersion into an American automotive legacy.

1928 Lincoln Model 165 Detrich convertible Alex Cooper Auctioneers

1935 Lincoln Brunn Convertible Victoria Alex Cooper Auctioneers

Auction Details:

Preview Period: Saturday June 28th 9 -1pm,

Weekdays July 7 – 16th 10 – 4pm

Saturday July 12th 9 – 1pm

Preview Location:10880 Railroad Avenue Suite 700B Cockeysville, MD 21030

Online Bidding Begins: June 25 at bid.alexcooper.com

Live Auction: July 16, in person and online

Live Auction Location: 908 York Road, Towson, Maryland 21204

Learn More and Sign Up for Notifications: Visit https://www.alexcooper.com/vintage-lincoln-car-auction

About Alex Cooper Auctioneers - Founded in 1924, Alex Cooper Auctioneers is one of the Mid-Atlantic’s premier auction houses, known for its expertise in fine art, real estate, jewelry, and estate sales. With a commitment to quality and storytelling, Alex Cooper connects discerning buyers with pieces of exceptional provenance and value. https://www.alexcooper.com/