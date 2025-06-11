Haulin’ Memories: ATHS National Meet 2025

Herb Fleck’s amazing 1911 Mack Manhattan was originally a work truck for Daley and Wanzer, a moving a storage company in Hull, Mass. It was one of the stars of the outdoor show area at the ATHS National Convention and Truck Show in Madison, Wis. Brian Earnest

Fire trucks, milk trucks, ice cream trucks, mail trucks ... Jeeps, pickups, lumber wagons. Oh, and 18-wheelers! Lots of and lots of 18-wheelers!

They all congregated en masse in Madison, Wis., from June 3-7 for the American Truck Historical Society National Convention & Truck Show. The sprawling Alliant Energy Center campus has acres of real estate, both inside and out, and truck enthusiasts from coast to coast put it to good use with a huge and eclectic turnout of every kind of hauler imaginable. It was truly a feast for truck fans, and collector vehicle enthusiasts in general.

There was plenty of programming and events over the five days to keep visitors entertained and busy. There were seminars, vehicle demonstrations, history talks, driving tours and ice cream socials, along with the annual ATHS board meeting.

Since the national show was in Wisconsin — home of Old Cars HQ — we had to head to Madtown to check it out!

This 1923 Mack AB 2-ton “jail truck” (aka paddy wagon) was originally a fire rig. Its four-cylinder gas engine cranks out 30 hp through a chain drive to pneumatic tires. It’s now owned by the Muss Collection in Rochester, Minn. Brian Earnest

attention to detail and amount of work put into these big rigs rivals anything you would find on the finest automotive concours show fields. Brian Earnest

The gigantic Old Style can received a lot of attention, but even more impressive is the 1961 Mack that it’s mounted on. Brian Earnest

It was a challenge to maneuver many of the big trucks into the indoor convention area, but that was no problem for Dennis Timm, of Ripon, Wis., and his 1948 Crosley pickup. Brian Earnest

The “wow” factory was sky high for this fascinating 1923 Mack Model AC 5-ton truck owned by the Mahan Collection Foundation of Basking Ridge, N.J. It was originally owned by A.M. Dietrich and the Olympia Fruit Market in Reading, Pa. Brian Earnest

Old Divco delivery trucks fetch a lot of love in the truck hobby, and this 1948 Model 13 “Coverdale Farms Milk & Cream” truck owned by Ray Alderman & Sons is one of the best you’ll ever see. Brian Earnest

John Skiadas represented New Jersey with his 1961 Kenworth C-B-E. Brian Earnest

This Mack is pristine! Gary Mahan's 1937 Mack AK Brian Earnest

Another impressive example from Mack. This one rolled off he line in 1923. Brian Earnest

Billy Naber's 1962 Dart Prime Mover made its way over to Madison from Burlington, Wisconsin. Brian Earnest

What a color combo on this 1958 International A110. This International came courtesy of the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum from Walcott, Iowa. Brian Earnest

Another selection courtesy of the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum - 1930 Sterling DD13-65ML Brian Earnest

This 1939 Diamond-T 509H demanded out attention. Brian Earnest

The military crowd was represented too. Mike Tuminaro's 1942 Federal 606 Brian Earnest

Sterling Hornoi brought this gorgeous 1949 R.E.O. Speedwagon. Brian Earnest

Frank Vandruff's 1935 Diamond T Custom... This rig brings the party to you! Brian Earnest

This Greyhound made its way from Morpeth, Ontario. John Thompson's 1947 General Motors PD-3751 Silverside Brian Earnest

Benjamin Meadow's 1955 Studebaker E-5 is such a timeless classic. Brian Earnest

Stubebakers were representing! This beautiful example of a 1949 Studebaker 2R5 came courtesy of Dawn Meadows. Brian Earnest

1936 International C-1 pickup in red and black Brian Earnest

