Haulin’ Memories: ATHS National Meet 2025

Fire trucks, milk trucks, ice cream trucks, mail trucks ... Jeeps, pickups, lumber wagons. Oh, and 18-wheelers! Lots of and lots of 18-wheelers!
They all congregated en masse in Madison, Wis., from June 3-7 for the American Truck Historical Society National Convention & Truck Show. The sprawling Alliant Energy Center campus has acres of real estate, both inside and out, and truck enthusiasts from coast to coast put it to good use with a huge and eclectic turnout of every kind of hauler imaginable. It was truly a feast for truck fans, and collector vehicle enthusiasts in general.
There was plenty of programming and events over the five days to keep visitors entertained and busy. There were seminars, vehicle demonstrations, history talks, driving tours and ice cream socials, along with the annual ATHS board meeting.
Since the national show was in Wisconsin — home of Old Cars HQ — we had to head to Madtown to check it out!
Love trucks? Here are a few more articles for your reading enjoyment.