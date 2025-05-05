High School Hot Rodding

The Flathead High School crew Rotten Rodney Bauman

In this day and age when hands-on high school industrial arts courses are fading in favor of computer-based technical teachings, one group of youngsters is quite fortunate to still have auto shop.

Way out here in Kalispell, Mont., in the auto shop of Flathead High School, students are gaining significant ground on a long-ongoing hot rod project. It’s a ’28 Model A Tudor. If you’ve been with us, you may recall the Class of 2023 as they rebuilt a proper-fit GM rear end to replace one that had some issues.

If, by chance, you missed it, the Tudor body is perched upon Model A rails. Since Flathead High School’s auto shop and metal shop share the same big building, the frame was beefed up and boxed right here by students. The project’s suspension is pretty straightforward hot rod stuff: 4-inch-drop I-beam, buggy-sprung via hairpins, coilovers, hairpins and Panhard rod out back.

Here (left-to-right) Axel, Mrs. Rotten, Josh and Lolita test-fit a variety of wrecking yard rollers on their ’28 Model A Tudor. Rotten Rodney Bauman

This year’s focus will shift toward cosmetics. At the time of this typewriting, students are down to things such as glass installation, impending “haircut” (yes, they’ll chop the top) and if I happen to have my own way, they’ll do their first flame job, too. Apart from those things, there’s only one more mandatory refinement required.

To this point, the Tudor’s temporary rollers are dated chromed wheels with “baby moons” and all-too-familiar white-letter radial tires. The inappropriate ’70s rollers are killing this poor little hot rod! More than anything, it needs proper ’50s/’60s-flavor wheels and tires.

In the foreground is a 1954-’56 Chevy wheel. It’s 15x5, and it would work for the rear. In the background is a 1950-’56 Ford wheel. Apart from their bolt pattern differences, the two look very much alike. Rotten Rodney Bauman

The Ford wheel still has a raggedy old tire mounted. For width comparison, this clumsy clamp doubles as a precision instrument in a pinch. This wheel’s rim is 5 inches wide as well. Rotten Rodney Bauman

Axel test fits the ’50s Ford wheel — and it’s not exactly falling into place. He double-checks, but the bolt pattern is correct. The problem is the wheel’s center hole. It’s too small to accommodate this rotor’s hub. Rotten Rodney Bauman

As word got around, folks learned of the auto shop’s needs. Tires might come easily, as our good friends Dave and Connor Welles have offered a near-new set of Coker Firestone bias whitewalls. Sizes 8.20 and 5.60-15 are perfect for this car. To get ’em here from Santa Cruz, Calif., there’s already a relay in motion.

For wheels, teacher Mr. Hunter and his volunteer rodding instructors agreed that steelies would best fit the bill. Still, looking to save a buck, we’ll experiment with some wrecking yard rollers first.

A friend out here has offered ’54-’56 Chevy wheels. They’re 15x5 inchers with the popular 5x4.75 bolt pattern, and they fit the rear just fine. Up front, however, existing disc brake rotors have the equally popular 5x4.5 bolt pattern. Mr. Hunter isn’t keen on adapters, and since we’d have to buy ’em anyway, that’s not a favored option.

Try as we might, our wrecking yard rollers just aren’t working out. Even if it’s purely for entertainment, we’ll go ahead and illustrate the struggle before the final fix.

Most importantly, this is about the auto shop students. On the side, it’s also about the preservation of hot rod tradition and our beloved old car hobby in general. If one or two of these youngsters get it, and better yet, take to it, we’ll consider our yearly mission accomplished.

From Wheelsmith, we could’ve ordered these powdercoated our way, but Lolita likes to paint things. Wired up this way, these are moving targets. Even so, she’s really catching on. Rotten Rodney Bauman

To this point, our near-new Coker Firestones have been in transit. With school now out for summer and two days ’til the car’s debut at The Big Shindig, it’s showtime for the hot rod crew’s elder members. It’s time to mount and balance tires. Rotten Rodney Bauman

Speaking of equipment, the auto shop’s vintage sink makes whitewall detailing a breeze. It’s just about the right height, and fairly easy on an older person’s back. Rotten Rodney Bauman

Established in 1949, Flathead High Auto Shop features a good mix of equipment. Some things are as old as the building, while others are quite modern. Rotten Rodney Bauman

With the formerly offending ’70s wheels and tires rolled far away and out of the picture, this is a positive pit stop. Reproduction ’41 Ford hubcaps and trim rings are coming right up Rotten Rodney Bauman

Left to right, that’s Mr. Crow, Mr. Hunter and Mrs. Rotten. From here it’s off to The Big Shindig. The students were present — and quite surprised to receive the Best Hot Rod award. Rotten Rodney Bauman

