Historic motorsport event and festival to showcase 25 vintage cars on October 18

Rallye Middleburg 2025

MIDDLEBURG, Va. — A new iconic road rally will cross the finish line in Middleburg and provide a celebration and street festival on October 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. The event, “Rallye Middleburg 2025” will showcase 25 vintage automobiles. Prior to the street festival, this unique vintage car experience will have drivers competing in a mix of on track sessions at Summit Point Race Track where endurance of these cars from the last century will be tested. The track session will be followed by a spirited rally through Loudoun County’s scenic horse country where drivers will test their navigating skills as well as their cars’ ability to meet specific time measured points with precision. Drivers will complete the daylong competition upon crossing the finish line on West Federal St. in Middleburg and will then display their cars on the closed street. The event benefits Seven Loaves, a local nonprofit food pantry.

“We are delighted to bring this event to Middleburg,” said Rallye Middleburg Co-Chair Jason Paterniti. “The goal of the event is to create an immersive experience for everyone. We want the drivers of these historic automobiles to experience the racetrack and our amazing network of scenic and technically challenging rural roads. But most importantly, we want to create an inclusive event which supports our local retailers and transports attendees back to a by-gone era, making it a celebration of classic fashion and culture as much as classic cars and motorsport—and all for a great cause.”

Participants must have sports and race cars from pre-World War II through the early 1970s. Rare and unusual cars (post 1975) may be accepted with the organizers’ approval.

Attendees are encouraged to join in the experience and wear vintage attire from the 1920’s to 1970’s. Awards will be presented for best outfit. In addition, there will be children’s activities including a kids grand prix race on scooters provided by the Playroom. Rallye Middleburg will have merchandise available for sale as well. Local swing/jazz band Linda Andersen and Friends will be on the street to entertain the crowds. King Street Oyster Bar, Nomad, Lost Barrel Brewing and Boxwood Winery will have tents with food and drink for sale. Nomad (14 S. Madison St.) will also be open for an after party. The event all takes place on West Federal Street, which will be shut down for the afternoon and evening festivities.

Over the past seven years, Middleburg has been known for its 1000 Miglia Warmup, a qualifier for the 1000 Miglia held in Italy each year. This year, the Italians have not been able to hold the race in Middleburg, so a local organization stepped in, Middleburg Race and Rally Club, LLC. In partnership with another local non-profit: America’s Routes, the MRRC is building on the momentum of past years with many of the same participants bringing their exquisite vintage autos.

For more information on the street festival, the drivers’ daylong schedule or to participate in the auto rally, visit www.rallyemiddleburg.com.

About Middleburg Race & Rally Club, LLC

The all-volunteer organization is comprised of a group of local Middleburg auto enthusiasts and collectors who wanted to find a way to give back to the community and enjoy and share their cars with the community. They created Rallye Middleburg as an annual event to celebrate vintage and rare autos against the backdrop of the charming Town of Middleburg, Virginia. 100% of proceeds from their event will go to local charity. For more information, visit www.rallyemiddleburg.com.

About the Town of Middleburg

Located approximately 50 minutes west of Washington, D.C. in Virginia horse country, the Town of Middleburg has approximately 670 residents. Established in 1787 by Revolutionary War Lieutenant Colonel and Virginia statesman, Levin Powell, the Town was previously called "Chinn's Crossroads." Powell chose the name Middleburg because of the town's location midway between Alexandria and Winchester on the Ashby Gap trading route (now Route 50). Middleburg remains a charming town frequented by visitors who flock to its luxury resort and historic inns, walkable tree-lined streets, signature shops, wineries, cidery/distillery and chef-driven restaurants. Middleburg was recognized in 2008 for its historic preservation efforts by being designated a Preserve America Community. For more information, visit www.MiddleburgVa.gov.

About America’s Routes

America’s Routes is a non-profit organization that is passionate about preserving Loudoun’s roads and protecting their intrinsic value but also making sure they perform to modern standards. America’s Routes wants to impassion people to care about our roads, their history, their value. To appreciate their unique place in our world. To take action to preserve them, before they disappear. For more information, visit America's Routes.

