International panel elected for the Historic Motorsport Association

LONDON, UK —The new Historic Motorsport Association (HMA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the rich legacy of motorsport and promoting historic car racing on an international level, held its first meeting in the historic setting of London’s Royal Automobile Club and elected a slate of specialists to form the HMA Steering Committee. The HMA was established by a coalition of motorsport enthusiasts and professionals, including event organisers, drivers, clubs, and preparers who are committed to ensuring that historic racing continues to thrive and attract new drivers.

Historic racing flourishes from its sense of community, honoring and preserving the sport in its historic and authentic form. HMA members endorse the principle that historic vehicle competitions should not have the sole objective of winning trophies. One of the sport’s essential characteristics is the appreciation and care for authentic cars and the celebration of their histories. The Association will foster a dialogue about replica and continuation cars in the sport, as well as the growing concern about the development of race cars beyond their original specifications.

This is a positive step towards ensuring that historic motorsport remains vibrant, respectful of its origins, and accessible to future generations. The Association seeks to speak with a unified voice for its members, as well as to promote the historical significance of motorsport.

Elected to the Steering Committee are individuals with a wealth of experience from diverse disciplines. They are:

Michael Birch is a retired businessman based in the UK who has replaced work with historic racing as an amateur gentlemen driver. Active with most of the main historic race organizers, he is currently racing in ELMS in 2025 and 2026 and intends to return to historic racing in 2027.

Andy Dee-Crowne has over five decades in motorsport and has served in roles ranging from club racer to Chief Executive of the Historic Sports Car Club (HSCC), one of Europe’s leading historic racing organizations. Beginning with Police Motor Clubs and karting in the 1970s, he achieved success in sports and historic racing before moving into event management and governance. Now an International Clerk of the Course, Steward, and ARDS Instructor, Dee-Crowne has served on key Motorsport UK and FIA committees, shaping the direction and standards of the sport. Under his leadership, the HSCC has earned multiple national awards for excellence. Beyond the circuit, his senior management and consultancy experience spans major UK government departments, specializing in complex program delivery and stakeholder relations. A passionate advocate for safety, education, and youth development, he is involved with programs that nurture emerging talent and strengthen the future of the sport. Widely recognized as a leading force in British historic racing, he remains dedicated to advancing the sport’s integrity, sustainability, and global reputation.

Nigel Greensall is a full-time professional racing driver and driver coach. He has competed in more than 1,400 races since his first race in 1988. Greensall now competes in approximately 100 races and six rallies annually. He has achieved 200 outright wins in cars as diverse as F1 Tyrrell Judd, Funcup, Lister Costin, Lotus Cortina, TVR Griffith and Ligier LMP3. He is a member of the BRDC and has won 24 racing championships across Europe, UK and America with drivers that he races with and coaches.

Peter Horsman is a retired chartered accountant and tax adviser and has raced Morgans from 1995, then historics (Lotus 17, 15 and 18/21) from 2004. Horsman has raced with Masters Gentleman Drivers, Motor Racing Legends, GT&SCC, HGPCA. He has been a Director of HGPCA since 2014, and chairman since 2018. Horsman led negotiations with HMRC in relation to Customs’ application of Temporary Admissions Procedure as an alternative to the Carnet procedure to a successful outcome. He identifies with those who believe that winning in historic cars is secondary to racing them with one’s friends. Patrick Peter has more than 40 years of experience creating modern and historic automotive events that have become some of the most prestigious in the world. He began with the Coupes de l’Age d’Or in Montlhéry and in 1992 launched the historic Tour Auto. Joining with Jurgen Barth and Stephane Ratel, the trio successfully relaunched GT racing worldwide, which became the FIA GT World Championship. In 2002, in partnership with the ACO, Peter created the enormously successful Le Mans Classic and has devoted himself to the development of historic races throughout Europe. Among the many of his creations are Chantilly Arts et Elegance Richard Mille and the Richard Mille Legends Rally. Peter is a frequent guest at racing events worldwide and is a judge in the International Historic Motoring Awards.

Andy Prill is owner of Prill Porsche Classic in the UK and has over 35 years’ experience of working with classic and collector cars. He is active in all Porsche and Ferrari activities including racing, inspections and consultancy. Having driven or raced nearly every Porsche model, Prill is a regular invitee to Goodwood Members Meetings, Revival and Festival of Speed, as well as a multiyear entrant in the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and multiple Porsche Rennsport Reunions. Prill currently serves on the volunteer Advisory Council of both the Rolex Reunion and previous Porsche Rennsports with responsibility for car selection, rules and regulations, and driver etiquette.

Carol Spagg has been collecting cars since the age of 21 and is particularly passionate about Alfa Romeo, having owned many pre- and post-war race and road-going Alfas. She is a member of the Scuderia del Portello and a founding member of the Scuderia del Portello UK. She has edited Historic Motor Racing News since 1994 and has raced herself in an 8C 2300 Alfa Romeo, a Lotus XI Le Mans, an Aston Martin DB2/4 and an Alfa Romeo Giulietta SZ amongst many. She has also driven in many competitive rallies, including the Tour Auto, Carrera Panamericana, Targa Tasmania, Ruta Maya and the Modena Cento Ore. Spagg has founded and organised various successful historic race series, including Gentleman Drivers, Sports Racing Challenge, U2TC for pre-1966 touring cars and she continues as Director of the Pre-’63 GT series, which she founded in 2011. She is a member of the FIA Historic Circuit Sub-Committee and founding member of the European Historic Motor Sport Association. Spagg is a judge at the Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille concours and the Hothouse Media-run International Historic Motoring Awards.

Barry Toepke has had a long career in the automotive sector including working with Lamborghini USA, Bonhams, Los Angeles Auto Show, Mitsubishi and Toyota. He became involved in historic racing in 1989 when he began working for Monterey Historic Automobile Races’ founder Steve Earle. From 2009 until earlier this year, he oversaw the overall management, participant relations, sales, creative direction, marque selection, and budget oversight of the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. Toepke has also been the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca team leader on four Porsche Rennsport Reunions. “Historic motorsport is more than just racing; it’s a celebration of automotive history and the cars,” remarked HMA founding members Patrick Peter and Carol Spagg. “Through the Historic Motorsport Association, we aim to create a supportive environment that allows organizers and drivers to share their views and expertise, ensuring that this aspect of

motorsport continues for generations to come.”

The new Association aims to represent the interests of members to regulatory bodies and promote fair policies that support historic racing. “We would also like to organize events, such as seminars, discussion groups, prizegiving and opportunities to network and share knowledge and best practice,” they added.

The Historic Motorsport Association is open to anyone interested in preserving historic racing cars and the sport that allows them to continue to be raced - from drivers, teams, and organizers, to prep shops and enthusiasts. For more information, go to www.historicassociation.com or email interest to info@historicassociation.com.

The Historic Motorsport Association is a non-profit association registered in France under Association number W751276196, with offices in France and the UK. It was founded to support and promote historic motorsport. Its members are mainly historic motor sport organisers, but individuals, including drivers, preparers, journalists and officials or anyone with an interest is welcome to join as an Associate Member.

