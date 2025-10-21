Julien’s Auctions, Turner Classic Movies team up with the Petersen Automotive Museum for ‘Movies & Motorcars’ auction

LIVE AND ONLINE AUCTION

Los Angeles, CA – Bidders, start your engines! Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM), the ultimate destination for Hollywood memorabilia auctions, are hitting the track for their first race winning auction MOVIES & MOTORCARS at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The grand prix auction event of the season will take place at the world’s premier automotive museum Thursday, November 6th in Los Angeles and online at juliensauctions.com.

Steve McQueen’s stunning original 1926 Excelsior Super X Flat Tracker motorcycle Julien's

A portion of the proceeds of select cars and other memorabilia will benefit the Petersen Automotive Museum’s educational programs to inspire curiosity and connect people of all ages to the history, design and innovation that drive the world of the automobile. Through creativity and discovery, these programs make automotive education exciting, accessible, and unforgettable. Exhilarating artifacts from the King of Cool, Steve McQueen, will lead this thunder road of legendary vehicles and items that are as legendary as the Hollywood legends who owned, rode and raced them to greatness featuring a spectacular fleet of motorcycles, classic cars, gear, and beyond that thrilled audiences in the action-packed racing scenes in the epics Le Mans, Sometimes a Great Nation, Paycheck, John Wick: Chapter 2 and F1. These Hollywood car stars and top rare automobilia from Jack Nicholson, Paul Newman, Elvis Presley, Jack Lemmon, Ben Affleck, and others like Wilt Chamberlain, and the legendary Madame Sylvia Wu, will be offered–many for the first time at auction–along with the largest collection of car-themed movie posters ever assembled, as well as original props, original artwork, and behind-the-scenes treasures.

Steve McQueen’s racing lore is his original blue Glenoit brand jacket

featuring Two Gulf Oil Team Sweden patches worn in his role as “Michael Delaney”

in the 1971 racing masterpiece Le Mans Julien's

After his iconic performance in 1968's Bullitt that showcased his stunt driving in one of cinema’s most famous car chases ever filmed, Steve McQueen’s movie stardom and rebel persona would forever be immortalized by his definitive role and his vast collection of motorcycles and cars he owned and raced both on and off-screen. His extraordinary collection of legendary rides was a reflection of his passion for speed and style and are considered some of the most sought after and revered vehicles in film and automotive history. One example is Steve McQueen’s stunning original 1926 Excelsior Super X Flat Tracker motorcycle the Hollywood icon rode at his Santa Paula ranch on local country roads and around his property. One of McQueen’s most prized road machines, this highly collectible and well-preserved piece is equipped with a Super-X air-cooled 746cc V-twin engine mated to a 3-speed chain-driven transmission, which runs on alcohol. Another exceptional piece of Steve McQueen’s racing lore is his original blue Glenoit brand jacket featuring Two Gulf Oil Team Sweden patches worn in his role as “Michael Delaney” in the 1971 racing masterpiece Le Mans.

Other Le Mans items include a Solar Productions (Steve McQueen's production company) crew jacket and vintage posters related to the film. Created exclusively for TCM / Julien’s automotive Hollywood celebration are five limited edition prints portraits of Steve McQueen in his unforgettable role as ‘Bullitt’ created by renowned designer Michael Schwab, whose work has earned him the reputation as one of America’s most recognized and beloved graphic artists and acclaim from clients such as Robert Redford, who hailed: “There is a classic quality to his work – contemporary, but never trendy – that unique point of view.”

Wilt Chamberlain’s original custom-built one-off supercar called the “Chamberlain Searcher 1 Julien's

Another outstanding offering in this winners’ circle and making its first auction appearance is NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain’s original custom-built one-off supercar called the “Chamberlain Searcher 1,” which was designed to his specification and displayed at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. In addition to basketball, Chamberlain was a super athlete and fan of volleyball and racing where he amassed an impressive car collection that included Ferrari, Bentley, and others. In 1986, his dream of owning his race car turned into reality, when he laid out a design and worked with the Lyncar Company in England and Peter Bohanon to build it.

original 1948 Chevrolet Fleetmaster Convertible driven by Jack Nicholson in his iconic role as “Jake Gittes”

in The Two Jakes, the 1980 sequel to Chinatown Julien's

An original 1948 Chevrolet Fleetmaster Convertible driven by Jack Nicholson in his iconic role as “Jake Gittes” in The Two Jakes, the 1980 sequel to Chinatown, will add a neo-noir touch of class to this event. This classic beauty, personally owned by Jack Nicholson and donated by him to the Petersen Automotive Museum featuring a green interior and green exterior, a 216.5 cubic inch (3.5 liter) “Stovebolt” I6 engine mated to a three-speed manual transmission producing 90 horsepower, will drive off into the sunset next month with its lucky winning bidder.

A 1967 CZ 250 ridden by the one and only, Paul Newman. Julien's

High-octane motorcycles showcasing Hollywood’s most celebrated drivers and collectors promise to deliver plenty of thrills at this auction event. A 1967 CZ 250 ridden by the one and only, Paul Newman, will make an exciting appearance. This “red tank” CZ 250, an uncommon Czech motorcycle lauded for its off-road nimbleness manufactured by Ceska zbropjovka, a branch of the Skoda car company was used by Paul Newman in the film Sometimes a Great Nation, the Oscar nominated drama Newman directed and starred in, notably in the motor cross race scene.

Suzuki 2015 GSXS 750 motorcycle from the blockbuster “John Wick” Julien's

Racing to the auction block will be the screen-matched Suzuki 2015 GSXS 750 motorcycle from the blockbuster “John Wick” franchise and replica ensemble, seen in the epic special effects/stunt shot where a Suzuki motorcycle crashes into John Wick's (Keanu Reeves) 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle (photo left); and Ben Affleck’s heart pounding 2003 BMW R 1150 Rockstar motorcycle used in the John Woo action thriller Paycheck.

1976 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow personally owned and driven by Madame Sylvia Wu. Julien's

Making a grand entrance is an original 1976 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow personally owned and driven by Madame Sylvia Wu, the legendary restaurateur of the famed Madame Wu's Garden, that served Hollywood's top celebrities and dignitaries from Frank Sinatra, Mae West, Tom Cruise, Cary Grant, Governor Pete Wilson, President Ronald Reagan and Princess Grace Kelly on Wilshire Boulevard for four decades. A spectacular showstopper, Wu's exquisite Rolls featuring a light green metallic finish, a green leather interior with dark wood accents and original "MMEWU" blue California license plates, exudes timeless Hollywood glamour and classic automotive allure.

Hollywood vehicle: a historic 1953 Chevrolet 3100 series Popcorn Cotton Candy utility truck Julien's

Grab some popcorn and get ready for the auction’s wildest ride! Rolling off Detroit's assembly line is an intriguing and unique classic Hollywood vehicle: a historic 1953 Chevrolet 3100 series Popcorn Cotton Candy utility truck. Completely renovated and up to code, this concession stand roadster serving cinema’s sweetest and savory treats is outfitted with a popcorn machine and carmel nut and cotton candy making appliances, an original rebuilt straight six-cylinder engine, complete electrical system upgrade, dual roof exhaust fans, and a rear fire exit.

“TCM’s ongoing and rewarding collaboration with Julien’s Auctions have brought forth brilliantly rare character collectibles and onset treasures from every genre of classic film and for the first time, in partnership with Petersen Automotive Museum, cinema and moto memorabilia lovers alike will have the opportunity to drive off into the sunset with some of the most iconic vintage vehicles in Hollywood history,” said Genevieve McGillicuddy, Vice President of Enterprises and Strategic Partnerships at TCM.

"Julien's and TCM's support help fuel our mission to make automotive education accessible, engaging and unforgettable,” said Amber Hekkers, Associate Director of Development, Petersen Automotive Museum.

