Junkyard Doggin’
When hitting the salvage yard, power tools and parts pullers prevail.
Up above with the plugged-in power tool, is my wife, Mrs. Rotten. Yep, she’s a keeper. I could go on about that, too, but to get started, let’s talk about the weather.
Out here, in Montana, there’s a couple things folks say: “Six months of cold—six months of company.” And then there’s this one: “If you don’t like the weather, just wait a few minutes.” For the rather short duration of our driving season, both of those hold true.
For about a week back in June, we Rottens entertained house guests here at the shop. Among them was Wisconsin native Harry “The Crow” Graun. Since our move from California to Montana, The Crow has been out to visit a number of times. At his home-based shop, he’s working on a ’55 F-100 pickup project, but for this trip, his used-parts shopping was to help a friend.
The friend in need is in California, and he’s building a ’41 GMC pickup. For the needed section of grille and its surrounding sheet metal pieces, there’s not so much aftermarket help available. Those vulnerable front-end parts are just plain difficult to come by.
On the final day of our house guests’ stay, four of us took a rainy road trip to a favored Montana resource on the outskirts of the quaint community of Cut Bank. Here, we’re referring to the 40-acre spread known as “Rustless in Montana.” As the name implies, it’s not a yard full of rust buckets—and sure enough, the early GMC parts were there.
Optimistically armed with basic hand tools, our parts-pulling team felt prepared. As it worked out, the first-timers were anything but prepared for a typical Cut Bank kind of rainy day. Its gooey, squishy soil was not easily traversed. Standing still upon it was a joke beyond walking on banana peels, or even eggs for that matter.
Since The Crow’s stuck-in-the-muck truck remained cozy and warm inside, two ordinarily helpful teammates declined to even step out. The other two (The Crow and yours truly) were willing. A lot like mud wrestling for gray-bearded men, the spectacle wasn’t so pretty.
As the rain poured down, we commenced to pulling parts. Accessible fasteners were “rustless” enough. For the most part, those threaded out easily, but wrenching the remaining small handful would require one of us to go down below—and the old 2-ton GMC grille donor was still on its big, ugly wheels. The impending unpleasantness would be the most-unpleasant part of our already-unpleasant mission.
Now, about The Crow. Before we go farther, let me tell you that he’s no sissy. But following his wallowing in Cut Bank quagmire, he was heard to say something somewhat out of character. “I’m just about done,” he said. Still, the struggle went on ’til he finally snatched his wet tools from the truck’s left fender-top and officially proclaimed, “I’m done!” Soaked to the bone, we loaded back up and sloppily sloshed our way out of town—stopping just briefly to purchase new boots and socks.
Running short of vacation days, our house guests headed home —to three different states, in fact. Not to be thwarted, I’ll choose a better day and make another run at those GMC parts. This time I’ll bring along two equalizers: my right-hand, Mrs. Rotten, and a brand-new electric body saw from our local tool source.
For the job at hand, the body saw we’ll purchase should help us access stubborn bolts in tight spots. Afterward, it’ll make a good little same-brand buddy for Mrs. Rotten’s full-size reciprocating saw. As an option, cordless rechargeable versions of both saws are available. Since our junkyard doggin’ wagon (a retired ambulance) makes its own AC power, we’ll just roll out an extension cord.
At the time of this typewriting, two weeks have passed since our rainy day fiasco. In addition to heavy rain, Cut Bank is known for strong wind. If it’s been blowing, it’s likely dried the mire. Better-armed this time with power tools, let’s bring in our ringer and see if we can win this round.
Parts Donor Pickups
Welcome to “Rustless in Montana!” To make a long story short, this endeavor came to be when three friends partnered to purchase a private collection of “outdoorsy” iron that hadn’t been accessible before. Their initial idea was to hold a series of live auctions, which they have indeed been doing. As we’ve been told, the auctions will continue, but in between, their inventory remains available for sale.
To call this place a “junkyard” would be grossly erroneous. There’s little-if-any junk here, as the Cut Bank climate is actually quite kind to precious sheet metal. We’ve illustrated that within the pages of Old Cars before. This time, since we’re working on old trucks, let’s just focus on old trucks. Consider this a sampling.
Rustless in Montana
406-391-2355
www.rustlessinmontana.com
