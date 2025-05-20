Junkyard Doggin’

Got saws? Will travel! Power tool parts pullers prevail! Sure, it’s taken two trips at today’s fuel prices, and we had to go out and buy a new tool, but that’s OK. We’ll quite likely use it this way again. Got saws? Will travel! Rotten Rodney Bauman

Up above with the plugged-in power tool, is my wife, Mrs. Rotten. Yep, she’s a keeper. I could go on about that, too, but to get started, let’s talk about the weather.

Out here, in Montana, there’s a couple things folks say: “Six months of cold—six months of company.” And then there’s this one: “If you don’t like the weather, just wait a few minutes.” For the rather short duration of our driving season, both of those hold true.

For about a week back in June, we Rottens entertained house guests here at the shop. Among them was Wisconsin native Harry “The Crow” Graun. Since our move from California to Montana, The Crow has been out to visit a number of times. At his home-based shop, he’s working on a ’55 F-100 pickup project, but for this trip, his used-parts shopping was to help a friend.

The friend in need is in California, and he’s building a ’41 GMC pickup. For the needed section of grille and its surrounding sheet metal pieces, there’s not so much aftermarket help available. Those vulnerable front-end parts are just plain difficult to come by.

On the final day of our house guests’ stay, four of us took a rainy road trip to a favored Montana resource on the outskirts of the quaint community of Cut Bank. Here, we’re referring to the 40-acre spread known as “Rustless in Montana.” As the name implies, it’s not a yard full of rust buckets—and sure enough, the early GMC parts were there.

We’ll be working in the weeds, but this time not in pouring rain. Here, on the tailgate of some old wreck, we have some generic items that we’ve thought to bring along for parts pullin’. Rotten Rodney Bauman

On the same tailgate, we have some subject-brand items as well. The hand-modeled electric body saw is brand-new—purchased with one job in mind. Rotten Rodney Bauman

Optimistically armed with basic hand tools, our parts-pulling team felt prepared. As it worked out, the first-timers were anything but prepared for a typical Cut Bank kind of rainy day. Its gooey, squishy soil was not easily traversed. Standing still upon it was a joke beyond walking on banana peels, or even eggs for that matter.

Since The Crow’s stuck-in-the-muck truck remained cozy and warm inside, two ordinarily helpful teammates declined to even step out. The other two (The Crow and yours truly) were willing. A lot like mud wrestling for gray-bearded men, the spectacle wasn’t so pretty.

As the rain poured down, we commenced to pulling parts. Accessible fasteners were “rustless” enough. For the most part, those threaded out easily, but wrenching the remaining small handful would require one of us to go down below—and the old 2-ton GMC grille donor was still on its big, ugly wheels. The impending unpleasantness would be the most-unpleasant part of our already-unpleasant mission.

Now, about The Crow. Before we go farther, let me tell you that he’s no sissy. But following his wallowing in Cut Bank quagmire, he was heard to say something somewhat out of character. “I’m just about done,” he said. Still, the struggle went on ’til he finally snatched his wet tools from the truck’s left fender-top and officially proclaimed, “I’m done!” Soaked to the bone, we loaded back up and sloppily sloshed our way out of town—stopping just briefly to purchase new boots and socks.

We could’ve chosen the cordless version of our new body saw, but see the invertor? Since we’ve already got AC power on tap, we’re opting to run with that. Rotten Rodney Bauman

Running short of vacation days, our house guests headed home —to three different states, in fact. Not to be thwarted, I’ll choose a better day and make another run at those GMC parts. This time I’ll bring along two equalizers: my right-hand, Mrs. Rotten, and a brand-new electric body saw from our local tool source.

For the job at hand, the body saw we’ll purchase should help us access stubborn bolts in tight spots. Afterward, it’ll make a good little same-brand buddy for Mrs. Rotten’s full-size reciprocating saw. As an option, cordless rechargeable versions of both saws are available. Since our junkyard doggin’ wagon (a retired ambulance) makes its own AC power, we’ll just roll out an extension cord.

At the time of this typewriting, two weeks have passed since our rainy day fiasco. In addition to heavy rain, Cut Bank is known for strong wind. If it’s been blowing, it’s likely dried the mire. Better-armed this time with power tools, let’s bring in our ringer and see if we can win this round.

What we’re after is this big, ol’ GMC’s upper grille and its two side panels. This is as far as we (The Crow and yours truly) got last time, as hand wrenches just weren’t fitting right. Rotten Rodney Bauman

We want this to be a topside job, but so far we’re guessing at certain fastener locations. Going easy with wedges and a pry bar, Mrs. Rotten makes ’em slightly visible. Rotten Rodney Bauman

Today we won’t be using wrenches. To access bolt shanks, we’ll need to create a little gap. With a thump from our favorite body hammer, a pickle fork gets us started. Rotten Rodney Bauman

We can tell these parts have been separated before. Notice the mismatched fasteners? At least two of those remaining have rounded-off heads Rotten Rodney Bauman

With our engine now running, our invertor supplies AC power to our brand-new body saw. This is like love at first slice. This is working! Rotten

By the time Mrs. Rotten reaches the other side, she’s all warmed up. In a couple places where there’s room, she’ll use her larger saw, but for these bolts, this new saw is ideal. Rotten Rodney Bauman

As not to leave witness marks behind, let’s go ahead and straighten some edges. Obviously, I didn’t choose the best-fitting dolly to bring along, but I’ll get this. Rotten Rodney Bauman

These two electric saws have done their jobs today. Now down in the weeds, we have what The Crow’s friend in California needs. Rotten Rodney Bauman

The upper grille’s side panels could also use a little straightening, but that’ll keep ’til we’re back at the shop. Now, before we load and go, let’s have a look around the yard (see page 118). Rotten Rodney Bauman

Parts Donor Pickups

Welcome to “Rustless in Montana!” To make a long story short, this endeavor came to be when three friends partnered to purchase a private collection of “outdoorsy” iron that hadn’t been accessible before. Their initial idea was to hold a series of live auctions, which they have indeed been doing. As we’ve been told, the auctions will continue, but in between, their inventory remains available for sale.

To call this place a “junkyard” would be grossly erroneous. There’s little-if-any junk here, as the Cut Bank climate is actually quite kind to precious sheet metal. We’ve illustrated that within the pages of Old Cars before. This time, since we’re working on old trucks, let’s just focus on old trucks. Consider this a sampling.

Rustless in Montana

406-391-2355

www.rustlessinmontana.com

This ’70 Chevy has been picked at, but there’s still plenty there. Notice the absence of rust in the lower fender corner? The missing door must’ve been nice. Rotten Rodney Bauman

In the bed of the ’64 GMC, the ’64-66 Chevy big-window cab must’ve been solid. Its cab corners and rocker panels have been sawed out and sold. Rotten Rodney Bauman

Here another ’67 C10 rests alongside a contrasting ’65 F-250. Both are former fleet vehicles, but apparently from different fleets. Rotten Rodney Bauman

There’s no Chevy shortage here. This pair (a ’67 and a ’59) has obviously helped a number of us with our projects, but they’re not crusher-bound just yet. Rotten Rodney Bauman

Surrounded by parts donor pickups, doesn’t this shell of a ’70 Suburban deserve a second chance? Rotten Rodney Bauman

Hey, old Ford fans! How about a mostly intact ’57 F-100? This little shortbed might be better than a parts truck. Rotten Rodney Bauman

The same could be said for this complete ’60 F-100. With its beefed-up beast bumper, we think it’s too good to dismantle. Rotten Rodney Bauman

If there’s space for just one more, let’s slip in a ’50 F1. This little half-ton shortbed would make someone a mighty fine hauler. Could that someone perhaps be you? Rotten Rodney Bauman

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.