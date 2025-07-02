EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
Muppet Movie Studebaker makes a triumphant return to South Bend

The 1951 Studebaker Commander from the 1979 classic The Muppet Movie will make its public debut on July 12, 2025, at the prestigious Concours at the Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm.

South Bend, Ind. - The Studebaker National Museum announced the triumphant return of a beloved piece of film and automotive history: The 1951 Studebaker Commander, a.k.a “The Muppet Car” from the 1979 classic The Muppet Movie. It will make its public debut on July 12, 2025, at the prestigious Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm in South Bend.

In January of 2024 the Museum partnered with noted movie car restoration firm Razorfly Studios of Sylva, North Carolina, to complete this ambitious project. Museum Executive Director, Pat Slebonick, noted “… the Museum selected Razorfly Studios as our partner for this restoration because of their extraordinary attention to detail and unparalleled passion for screen-used vehicles.” The team at Razorfly Studios has completed a rigorous 18-month restoration which included the car’s mechanical systems, meticulous recreation of the “psychedelic paint scheme,” and remote cockpit used to operate the vehicle during filming.

Studebaker National Museum
Studebaker National Museum
A few shots of the recreated psychedelic paint job completed by Razorfly Studios. Studebaker National Museum

The restoration will be unveiled to the public for the first time at Noon on Saturday, July 12 at the Studebaker National Museum. The team from Razorfly Studios will be present for the unveiling, and available for questions about the remarkable transformation. The unveiling event is included with admission to the Concours. 

This project was funded by private donors. Studebaker International, the world’s largest Studebaker parts supplier, generously donated a majority of the project’s replacement parts. Other contributors included Stephen Allen’s LLC, Westmoreland StudebakerStudebakers West and Midwest Studebaker.  Join us July 12, 2025, to witness this whimsical and historic vehicle roll back into the spotlight at Copshaholm. It's a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and classic cars you won’t want to miss!

History of the Muppet Car

When director James Frawley began production on The Muppet Movie, he insisted the car driven by Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear be a 1951 Studebaker. Transportation Captain Don Casella of Marble Arch Productions was tasked with sourcing two identical cars: one for long shots, and one extensively modified to allow puppeteers to control the Muppets from under the dashboard—while a professional driver steered the car from the trunk using custom controls.

It’s this iconic, modified 1951 Studebaker Commander—famously driven by the Muppets themselves—that now resides in the Museum’s collection.

Early in the film, the car appears faded and drab, a clever illusion created with a temporary vinyl wrap to depict age and wear. In truth, it concealed the vehicle’s wild and colorful makeover by Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, revealed later in the movie. Due to the non-linear filming schedule, the wrap allowed scenes to be shot out of order while maintaining continuity.

Following years of outdoor storage on a Warner Brothers backlot, the car was acquired in 2004 by the Orange Empire Chapter of the Studebaker Driver’s Club in California, who generously donated it to the Museum. Weather-worn and deteriorating, it was in serious need of restoration. 

The Studebaker National Museum is located at 201 Chapin St., just west of downtown South Bend.  It is open Mon.-Sat., 10am-5pm, and Sun. Noon–5pm.  Admission is $11 for adults, $9.50 for seniors over 60, and $7 for youth ages 6-18.  For more information, please call the Museum at (574) 235-9714 or toll free at (888) 391-5600 or visit our website at www.studebakermuseum.org.

