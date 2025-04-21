EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
New Exhibits opening May 3rd at AACA Museum

Hershey, PA - The AACA museum has a lot in store this spring. Three new exhibits will delight museum visitors.

Tailgate Travelers AACA Museum, Inc.

Tailgate Travelers: Classic Station Wagons 

The Tailgate Travelers: Classic Station Wagons exhibit rolls into the Museum as their spring/summer 2025 featured exhibit. Originally dubbed “station wagons” because they were used to carry passengers to and from train stations. They soon gained popularity as family haulers. The spotlight is on the vehicle’s impact on generations of family road trips and decades of daily motoring.

Don Allen Retrospective AACA Museum, Inc.

Don Allen Chevrolet Dealership Retrospective

The museum welcomes the Don Allen Chevrolet Dealership Retrospective to the Williams-Clyne Gallery. In the 1950s, the Don Allen Chevrolet Dealership became the first "mega-dealer" by establishing 16 locations including New York City, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Miami, and other American cities. The exhibit features a 1963 Split-Window Corvette from the Don Allen Dealership in Miami.

Corvette Then and Now AACA Museum, Inc.

Corvette: Then & Now 

The Corvette: Then & Now exhibit in the Benefactor's Gallery continues their Legacy Series by contrasting iconic Corvette generations. The car’s evolution is presented with a front-engine 1954 model donated by the Richard O. Ullman family and a current C8-generation example.

AACA Museum, Inc.
161 Museum Drive, Hershey, PA
717-566-7100
https://www.aacamuseum.org/
The AACA Museum, Inc. has been and remains an independent 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization, not affiliated with the Antique Automobile Club of America.

