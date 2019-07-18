10th Annual Cadillac Fall Festival & Concours d’Elegance September 26-29

The 10th Annual Cadillac Fall Festival & Concours d’Elegance will be held September 26 to 29 at the Cadillac Museum on the Gilmore Car Museum campus in Hickory Corners, Michigan. It is sponsored by the Cadillac & LaSalle Club Museum & Research Center in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Kalamazoo.

Supported by GM Design Cadillac Studio, the Honorary Chief Judge is Wayne Kady who oversaw the design of the 1971 Eldorado. The 1971 to 1978 Eldorados are the featured model. An art poster illustrating the feature model will be presented to all registering for the event. Joining Kady to judge the Concours will be 14 other Cadillac designers. Also attending will be Maurizio Corbi, Pininfarina designer of the Cadillac Allante. He will judge the Allantes and present a seminar on automotive design.

Special cars displayed will include the 1949 Coupe De Ville prototype, Cadillac concepts – Escala, El Mirage, and Evoq – and the 1940 GM Futurliner. This event is also the chance to see some of the best Cadillacs, LaSalles, modified Cadillacs, and preserved originals from 1903 to 2019.

Other activities include a driving tour to the historic Village of Saugatuck on the shore of Lake Michigan, a tour of the GM Heritage Center, rides in collectible Cadillacs around the Gilmore campus, a display of automotive art by the League of Retired Automobile Designers, a seminar on automobile design and a Gala Reception at the Museum Friday night.

Award winners will be presented Saturday afternoon in a Drive-by Ceremony that will be MC’d by Ed Lucas, the “Voice of Concours.” This ceremony will be followed by a Celebration Banquet. Visit www.cadillacfallfestival.com for more detailed information and to register or purchase a ticket to attend.