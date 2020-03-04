16th Annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance April 17-19

2020 Featured Marque Bugatti – Celebrating Mercedes-Benz 300SL Coupé Gullwing – World-Class Cars. World-Class Experience.

LA JOLLA, Calif. /PRNewswire/ — The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance will take place on the weekend of Friday April 17th, Saturday April 18th, and Sunday April 19th, 2020, presented by LPL Financial and Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty and funded in part by the San Diego Tourism Marketing District Corporation with City of San Diego Tourism Marketing District assessment funds. The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance will showcase over 200 spectacular automobiles from all over the world.

La Jolla Concours d’Elegance announced that Ettore Bugatti‘s legacy will be commemorated as the featured marque. Bugatti’s artistry and engineering is what led to early recognition and success in the 1920s Golden Era of Grand Prix motor racing. Bugatti’s iconic Type 35 GP racecars earned more first place wins than all the rest of the marques combined! Bugatti won the first Monaco Grand Prix in 1929 – and repeated that victory in 1930 and 1931. Ettore Bugatti was inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame in 2000.

The American Bugatti Club, founded in Southern California in 1960, joins the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance to honor Bugatti as the featured marque in 5 classes, and to celebrate their own 60th anniversary.

Additionally the Mercedes-Benz 300SL Coupé Gullwing will be celebrated. The 300SL Coupé two-seat automobile saw limited production from 1954 to 1957, and almost immediately dubbed the “Gull Wing” due to its upward-opening gullwing doors. The 300 SL Coupé is one of the few models where the closed-top car is worth more than the open-top, and a universal appeal. The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance will celebrate this amazing auto as a sub-marque in 2020 and will have a variety of these unique cars on display along the Pacific Ocean.

Proceeds from the event will go towards funding the La Jolla Historical Society, an organization revered for preserving the rich history of La Jolla. In addition, local community non-profits will receive a portion of the proceeds.

For more information, please visit www.lajollaconcours.com or call 619.233.5008.

SOURCE La Jolla Concours d’Elegance