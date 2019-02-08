1935 Duesenberg SJ Gurney-Nutting Speedster to be displayed at 15th La Jolla Concours d’Elegance

The Duesenberg that Escaped from India on display April 14th at the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance

The Speedster body was fitted to chassis number 2614, which is believed to be the last Duesenberg chassis produced in 1935. The body was designed by A. F. McNeil and built by J. Gurney Nutting & Co. Ltd. in the fashionable Chelsea district in London. The one-of-a-kind luxury automobile was built for Maharaja Holkar of Indore, India and commissioned through a British sales agent R.S.M Automobiles Ltd of London. Destined for a life of royalty, the Gurney Nutting Speedster was built with unique, lavish features including a rumble seat with a concealed fold-down step built into the sides of the body for easy access, as well as red and blue lights on the front fender to indicate whether the Maharaja (red) or Maharani (blue) was driving the vehicle.

Upon its completion, the Duesenberg was delivered to the Maharaja’s mansion in Santa Ana, California due to fears of Japan invading India. After the tension in the region dropped, the automobile was shipped to India, then disappearing over time and thought to be lost until its rediscovery in 1959. The outstanding auto was brought back to the U.S., eventually acquired by General Lyon. Restored with all of its royal touches retained, the 1935 Duesenberg placed first in the Maharaja Class at the 2012 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and will now be showcased at the 2019 La Jolla Concours d’Elegance under the Registered Class: American Classics Open (1920-1948).

2019 La Jolla Concours d’Elegance presented by LPL Financial and Pacific Sotheby’s – World Class Cars, World Class Experience

Celebrating Cadillac as the 2019 Honored Marque

Celebrating its 15th year the weekend of Friday April 12th, Saturday April 13th, and Sunday April 14th, the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance will be returning to the stunning shores of La Jolla, California. Earning the reputation as one of the finest internationally renowned classic automobile showcases in the United States, the La Jolla Concours continues to attract discerning car enthusiasts from around the globe.