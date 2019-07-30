1948 Tucker Model 48 Sedan up for sale at Worldwide’s Auburn sale

Auburn, Indiana – Worldwide is gearing up for its 12th annual Auburn Auction this Labor Day weekend, with a 1948 Tucker Model 48 Sedan among the highlights. Restored by Classic & Exotic Service, this outstanding example will be offered for sale completely without reserve on Saturday August 31st, with all proceeds benefiting the Mayo Clinic’s cancer research program. With a unique history that forms a fundamental part of the Tucker legacy, chassis 1052 was the original test chassis for the Tucker Automatic and has been the recipient of multiple Concours d’Elegance awards. “This is a wonderful opportunity for all of us to participate not only in selling this exceptional car but also in celebrating the wonderful philanthropic gift that’s taking place,” said John Kruse, Worldwide Auctioneers’ Principal and Auctioneer.

“Preston Tucker died of cancer in 1956,” said Jay Follis, renowned Tucker historian, “so to look at this car and realize that the next buyer helped push cancer studies and research with the Mayo Clinic ahead, Preston Tucker would never have dreamt of that… a dream that he had has really morphed into something completely different.”

This year’s Auburn Auction is an expanded two-day event, scheduled for August 30th and 31st at the company’s imposing new Auburn, Indiana headquarters, opposite and within walking distance of the Auburn Auction Park.

The weekend kicks off with the Dakota Discoveries Collection set to go under the hammer on Friday, August 30th at 2pm. Over 300 lots of memorabilia and a number of cars from the Collection will sell all at no reserve. On Saturday, August 31st starting at 2pm, the Roaring Twenties Museum Collection 300 lots of memorabilia will all be offered at no reserve.

Highlights of Saturday’s 12th annual auction on August 31st include a storied 1955 Quin Epperly “Fuel Injection Special” Indianapolis 500 Streamliner”, with aerodynamic design conceived for two-time Indy 500 Winner Bill Vukovich, built by legendary Indy car builder Quin Epperly for the 1955 Indy 500 and eligible for a plethora of events.

Along with The Auburn Auction, Worldwide’s annual calendar includes The Pacific Grove Auction, scheduled for Thursday, August 15th on the Monterey Peninsula, The Scottsdale Auction in Arizona in January, The Texas Classic Auction in April and stand-alone auctions of significant private collections like the Corpus Christi Old Car Museum Auction, slated for October 4th and 5th 2019, in Texas. The company has also just confirmed the addition of its inaugural Riyadh Auction and private sales Salon to this year’s schedule, to be held in Saudi Arabia from November 21st – 26th in collaboration with the General Entertainment Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bonnier Events. In addition to the acquisition and sale of classic automobiles, Worldwide Auctioneers offers an extensive range of personalized services to the serious collector, including appraisal, collection direction and consultancy, estate planning and asset management. The company’s recent move also facilitated a massive expansion of its private sales division, with the introduction of a dedicated physical and virtual showroom, The Salon, as well as the introduction of a new Memorabilia Division.

Visit worldwideauctioneers.com and Worldwide Auctioneers’ social media properties @worldwideauctioneers for ongoing consignment and event news or call 1.260.925.6789 or 800.990.6789.