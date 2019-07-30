1953 Ferrari 250 Europa Vignale to be at Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance

Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance - October 25-28, 2019

LAS VEGAS – This October, the inaugural Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance (LVCE)is bringing world-class vehicles to Las Vegas, including previous Concours winners from around the world.

Photo Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance

For its first appearance in the city of Las Vegas, the 1953 Ferrari 250 Europa Vignale will be judged in the inaugural car show. Originally unveiled at the 1953 Paris Auto Show, the 1953 Ferrari 250 Europa Vignale was the first pure road Ferrari to receive a 250 GT motor and was the first car to feature the three-liter V-12 engine that would power the rest of the sports and grand touring cars for the next 12 years of Ferrari production.

In creation, Ferrari provided the engine and chassis, while Italian coach builders, Pininfarina and Vignale were tasked with creating the body of the vehicle. Only 22 of the 1953 Ferrari 250 Europa cars were built, but more specifically only four of the 22 manufactured were created by Vignale.

Photo - Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance

In June of 2019, this car took home the President's Choice Award and was voted Best of Show by the international multidisciplinary jury in the fourth Concours d'Elegance Suisse. Held at the Château de Coppet on the shores of Lake Geneva, this car stood out among more than 90 other vehicles.

LVCE will be held Oct. 25 through Oct. 28 and will feature a curated collection of approximately 120 vehicles at DragonRidge Country Club at MacDonald Highlands. In addition to the car show on Saturday, Oct. 26, the four-day event will include an opening night gala at the Keep Memory Alive Event Center on Friday, Oct. 25, a Tour d’Elegance down the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, Oct. 27 and a celebrity golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 28.

For additional event information, or to buy tickets, please visit lasvegasconcours.com. To get a feel for what is to come, please watch here. ABOUT LAS VEGAS CONCOURS D’ELEGANCE (LVCE)