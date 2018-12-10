1956 Ferrari 290 MM goes for $22Million at Peterson Automotive Museum sale

LOS ANGELES, California – On Saturday, December 8th, RM Sotheby’s achieved $39.8 million in total sales at the company’s final auction of 2018 at the Petersen Automotive Museum. Leading all sales was the 1956 Ferrari 290 MM, which sold for $22,005,000, entering the ranks of the top ten most valuable motor cars ever sold at auction.

The fully matching-numbers, Classiche-certified 290 MM was campaigned by Scuderia Ferrari for the 1956 and 1957 seasons, piloted by an amazing roster of factory team drivers including Juan Manuel Fangio, Phil Hill, Peter Collins, Wolfgang von Trips, Olivier Gendebien, Eugenio Castellotti and later, under private ownership, Stirling Moss, in some of the most prestigious events the racing world has known.

Supercars and modern hypercars once again shined, with six models exemplifying the pinnacle of high performance from their respective marques found in RM Sotheby’s Los Angeles top ten sales. Leading the group is an example of the original supercar, a 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV by Bertone, the only Miura SV originally finished in Bleu Medio, which realized $2,205,000 on the podium. Additional highlights included a 279-mile 2015 Porsche 918 ‘Weissach’ Spyder in factory matte black wrap and Martini livery, which sold for $1,534,000, a 350-mile 2015 McLaren P1 accessorized with a host of McLaren Special Operations options, which achieved $1,435,000, and a 4,000-km 1989 Ferrari F40, which drew tremendous interest and fetched a final $1,545,000.

The wild and eclectic tastes of Southern California car culture also drew enthusiastic bidding for some of the more unique lots in the sale, including for the 1976 Porsche 935 Gr. 5 Turbo by Kremer in a unique Ice Green Metallic color combination, which achieved $173,600 and for the 1962 Ed Roth “Mysterion” Recreation, one of the most extraordinary custom car creations of the last century, built by widely published petroleum engineer, Jeff Jones, which realized $246,400, more than doubling low estimate (Est. $100/150k, offered without reserve). Beyond the cars, the trio of Honda mini bikes on offer also well-surpassed expectations, led by the 1970 Honda CT70 ‘Trail 70’ which sold for $15,600 against a pre-sale estimate of $2,000 – $3,000.

RM Sotheby’s Petersen Automotive Museum Auction – Top Ten Sales

1956 Ferrari 290 MM (CHASSIS NO. 0628) – $22,005,000 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV (CHASSIS NO. 4912) – $2,205,000 1989 Ferrari F40 (CHASSIS NO. ZFFGJ34B000080161) – $1,545,000 2015 Porsche 918 ‘Weissach’ Spyder (SERIAL NO. 652) – $1,534,000 2015 McLaren P1 (SERIAL NO. 233/375) – $1,435,000 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing (CHASSIS NO. 198.040.5500695) – $1,270,000 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta (CHASSIS NO. 14999) – $775,000 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (CHASSIS NO. WP0CA29855L001164) – $775,000 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Villa d’Este (SERIAL NO. 79/99) – $637,500 1965 Lamborghini 350 GT (CHASSIS NO. 0232) – $555,000

The Petersen Automotive Museum Auction rounded out RM Sotheby’s 2018 calendar of events. The company will open its 2019 auction calendar with a return to the Biltmore Resort & Spa for its 20th annual Arizona sale, January 17-18. The complete catalog for the Arizona auction will be available at rmsothebys.com in the coming weeks. The Arizona sale will be closely followed by the company’s first European sale of the year, set for February 6th in Paris. An updated list of entries for the Paris sale is also available at rmsothebys.com.

Complete results from RM Sotheby’s Petersen Automotive Museum Auction and additional information on all upcoming RM Sotheby’s 2019 events are available at rmsothebys.com.

*Results are listed in USD and include buyer’s premium.

*Results include select transactions that occurred immediately following the sale.

